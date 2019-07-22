Vodafone unveils Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid recharge plan, offers unlimited calling

Vodafone Idea has launched two new prepaid recharge plans to take on both Reliance Jio and Airtel. The first Vodafone Idea plan was priced at Rs 205 and the second one was priced at Rs 225. The recharge plans are aimed at subscribers who want unlimited talktime. Both the plans also offer limited data and SMS benefits.

Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone's Rs 205 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity of 35 days. The plan offers unlimited calling benefits that includes local, STD and national roaming voice calls. The plan offers limited data plan and comes with 2GB of data for the entire duration of the 35 days. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can do a top up data recharge or pay 50 paise per MB for high-speed service. Vodafone also offers 600 free SMSs and the subscribers also get access to the Live TV and other media content on the Vodafone Play app.

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone's Rs 225 prepaid recharge plan offers 4GB of data for its entire duration of 48 days. Other than the data, subscribers will also get unlimited local, STD and national roaming voice calls. Users will get 600 free SMS with the Rs 225 plan along with te complete access to the Vodafone Play app, that includes Live TV and other media streaming.

Edited By: Udit Verma

(T.E.C.H.)

