Reliance Jio's data-centric prepaid plans offer 3GB to 5GB data per day, unlimited calls, free apps

Reliance Jio is offering a variety of recharge plans to its users ranging from Rs 149 to Rs 1,699 in which it gives 1.5 GB per day of high-speed mobile data to its prepaid subscribers. For users who need more data daily, Jio also offers plans with 3GB to 5GB data. Let's look at these data plans in detail.

Reliance Jio 3GB per day data plan: Only Reliance Jio has one 3GB data plan in its bag. The fixed daily data plan is priced at Rs 299 and customers get a total of 84GB data with a validity of 28 days. The plan is best suited for users who have a high data requirement. Earlier, the same plan offered only 56GB data for the 28 days. Other than the 3GB data, the plan also includes 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema and others.

Reliance Jio 4GB per day data plan: Jio's 4GB data plan comes with a validity of 28 days and is priced a bit higher at Rs 509. Suited for users with high data requirements, the plan offers its users a total data benefit of 112GB during the entire validity period. Earlier, the plan offered only 3GBs of daily data. The Rs 509 plan comes with the usual benefits from Jio including 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema and others.

Reliance Jio 5GB per day data plan: The 5GB daily data plan of Jio can be bought for Rs 799. Heavy users can use the plan for 28 days non-stop post which they'll need to recharge. The total data benefit that comes with this plan is 140GB. Just like the plans mentioned above, the Rs 799 5GB data plan comes bundled with 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calling and a complimentary subscription to Jio apps like Jio TV, Jio Cinema and others.

