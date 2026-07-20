FIFA under fire as Europe’s rights body flags rule changes, gambling ties and governance concerns

Hours before the soccer world turned its attention to the final showdown between Spain and Argentina in New Jersey, Europe's top human rights body launched a scathing critique against FIFA.

In an open letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the head of the 46-nation Council of Europe, Alain Berset, warned that the governing body was veering into dangerous territory. The public rebuke marked a sudden escalation in tensions, shifting the focus from the pitch to the structural integrity of the sport just as the tournament reached its peak.

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"The next crisis has already begun. It has two names: money and power," Berset wrote, noting that while the tournament’s celebrations would conclude on the pitch, the systemic issues it unearthed would linger.

At the heart of the Council’s public rebuke was what Berset described as "political influence" shifting directly onto the field of play. He specifically targeted the "Balogun affair," referencing FIFA's decision to suspend a mandatory one-game ban for United States forward Folarin Balogun just before a critical knockout match against Belgium.

The suspension of the penalty reportedly followed a direct phone call from US President Donald Trump to the president of FIFA.

"When the rules bend under pressure, every result is open to doubt," Berset wrote regarding the decision, which drew fierce criticism from European soccer's governing body, UEFA, for crossing a "red line" in the sport's rule of law.

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Beyond political meddling, the Council expressed deep concern over FIFA’s escalating commercial ties to the gambling and prediction markets. In April, FIFA signed a reported $150 million sponsorship deal with Abu Dhabi-backed ADI Predictstreet, a company formed just one week prior to the agreement.

Berset warned that prediction betting allows individuals to wager on minor, isolated game events — actions a single player can execute without altering the final score line — thereby maximising the risk of match manipulation.

"It is an open door to fraud," Berset stated. "And this World Cup has opened the door wider."

The public denunciation comes despite a formal memorandum of understanding signed between the Council of Europe and FIFA in 2018, which committed both institutions to shared principles of transparency, accountability, and human rights. Alongside the betting and political controversies, the current tournament faced scrutiny over rampant online racist abuse targeting players and the aggressive commercialization of the sport.

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Looking ahead to the 2030 World Cup, which will expand to 48 teams and 104 matches staged primarily across Spain, Portugal, and Morocco, Berset extended a direct challenge to soccer's leadership to correct its course.

Berset proposed "a working dialogue that starts tonight, to build the integrity framework of the 2030 World Cup before it is played."