From Manchester City goal machine to meme king: Why Erling Haaland is trending, check here

Erling Haaland is one of the biggest stars in world football, known for his explosive pace, physical strength and prolific goalscoring. The 25-year-old striker plays for Manchester City and leads the line for the Norway national team. Since joining Manchester City in 2022, Haaland has broken several scoring records, including the Premier League's single-season goals record, cementing his place among the world's elite forwards.

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Viral star

Haaland is currently dominating the internet for more than just his football. As Norway enjoys a historic run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the striker has become one of the tournament's biggest viral stars. His goals, celebrations and humorous personality have made him a social media sensation.

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A viral video, appearing to show him eating at a restaurant before suddenly noticing his reflection in a mirror, startled him and he briefly jumped in fear, racking up millions of views across social media. However, the clip was later debunked by multiple fact-checkers, who found it was an AI face-swap of a comedy skit by Chinese comedian Jin Long, with Haaland's face digitally superimposed onto the original video.

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He has also been at the centre of a viral trend involving lookalikes, after a female content creator's uncanny resemblance to him sparked millions of views and even prompted a playful response from the footballer himself.

Unique celebration

After Norway stunned Brazil 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Erling Haaland delivered one of the tournament's most iconic post-match moments. Instead of heading straight to the dressing room, the Manchester City striker picked up a giant drum and marched toward the sea of Norwegian supporters, leading them in the now-famous "Viking Row" celebration. As thousands of fans mimicked rowing a Viking longship in perfect sync while chanting and waving flags, Haaland beat the drum to set the rhythm, creating an electric atmosphere that quickly went viral across social media.

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Early life

Born on July 21, 2000, in Leeds, England, Haaland moved to Norway as a child and began his professional career with Bryne FK, followed by spells at Molde, Red Bull Salzburg, and Borussia Dortmund. His rise culminated in a blockbuster move to Manchester City, where he has won multiple domestic titles and continued his record-breaking form.

Football runs in the family. His father, Alf-Inge Haaland, was also a professional footballer who represented Nottingham Forest, Leeds United and Manchester City, while earning 34 caps for Norway. His mother, Gry Marita Braut, was a national-level heptathlete, giving Haaland a strong sporting pedigree.

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Networth

Haaland's success has translated into immense wealth. His net worth is estimated at around $100 million (approximately ₹950 crore), fuelled by his Manchester City salary, bonuses and endorsement deals with brands such as Nike, Beats by Dre and Breitling. Reports suggest he earns around $80 million annually, including on-field wages and commercial partnerships, making him one of the highest-paid footballers in the world.

Brand ambassador on WALOVI

Beyond football, Haaland's popularity has also made him a marketing powerhouse, particularly in Asia. Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, he was unveiled as the global brand ambassador for WALOVI, the international brand of China's iconic herbal tea Wang Lao Ji. The quirky campaign featuring Haaland speaking Mandarin, breathing fire in humorous commercials and promoting the traditional Chinese beverage quickly went viral online, further boosting his popularity beyond the football pitch.