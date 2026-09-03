India vs Brazil friendly match: Tickets sold out within minutes, here's how much they cost

Lower-priced tickets sell out quickly

Most tickets in the non-premium categories, priced between ₹ 1,000 and ₹ 5,000, were sold within around 20 minutes of the booking window opening. The high demand reportedly forced fans into a virtual queue on the District ticketing platform, in a process compared to the rush for IPL tickets.

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The lower-priced ticket slabs were sold out within an hour of the online sale beginning. The exact number of tickets released in the first phase was not immediately known.

The ticket prices reportedly began at ₹999 and went up to ₹15,000 for VIP seats. The listed slabs included ₹999, ₹2,000, ₹2,500, ₹3,500, ₹4,500, ₹6,000, ₹7,000, ₹9,000 and ₹15,000.

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Premium seats also in demand

Although the most affordable categories sold out first, premium tickets priced between ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 also attracted significant interest. The sale was conducted exclusively online through District, with no counter sales planned.

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The All India Football Federation is expected to issue digital passes instead of physical tickets, reports said. Fans who secured seats will therefore need to use digitally generated entry passes for access to the stadium.

Historic fixture in Kolkata

The fixture has generated exceptional excitement, as it is expected to be Brazil’s first senior men’s football match in India. The Salt Lake Stadium, which has a capacity of approximately 85,000 spectators, is expected to host the contest, with around 70 per cent of its seats reportedly earmarked for sale.

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The October 3 fixture at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium will be a historic test for India, who are ranked 138th in the FIFA rankings, against five-time world champions Brazil, currently ranked fifth. India’s 26-member squad includes Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Anwar Ali, Ryan Williams and Manvir Singh, while Brazil are expected to bring a strong senior team, subject to injuries.

The prospect of players such as Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo and Endrick appearing in Kolkata is likely to sustain demand around the fixture. The match will mark Brazil’s first senior men’s international game in India and give the Blue Tigers a rare opportunity to face elite opposition.