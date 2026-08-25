Ranjit Bajaj's leadership lessons: How Minerva Academy founder built a winning mindset that stunned Liverpool

Speaking at a recent technology and leadership conference in Bengaluru, he laid out a provocative philosophy of ambition, execution and accountability.

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Here are five lessons business leaders can take from it.

1. Set the goal before you worry about the obstacles

Bajaj believes most people are limited before they even begin.

“We are all limited by the aims we set for ourselves.”

His logic is simple. If you aim to become India's best, you may become third or fourth. But if you aim to become the best in the world, even falling short can take you somewhere far beyond the original ambition.

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His own ambition of taking India to the FIFA World Cup and winning an Olympic football medal is deliberately bigger than what most would consider realistic. The lesson for business leaders: don't let today's constraints define tomorrow's ambition. Ask not simply, Can we achieve this? but what would we attempt if today's limitations weren't the boundaries of our ambition?

2. Build competence before demanding confidence

Bajaj is comfortable being called arrogant. His distinction is blunt: “If you're arrogant and you're not showing results, that's arrogance. If you're arrogant and you're backing it up with results, that's confidence.”

That philosophy became clear before Minerva faced Liverpool. Bajaj could tell his players they were going to win, but he knew motivation alone would not make it happen.

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“Motivation only works if you have self-confidence. And self-confidence comes from training.”

That is why his approach to player development relies on relentless training, technology, data and performance analysis.

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The same applies in business: motivation can amplify capability, but it cannot replace preparation.

3. Turn ambition into a system

“The results are an outcome of the processes.”

A charismatic leader can inspire people for a day. A strong system can produce performance repeatedly.

Bajaj describes his Olympic ambition by working backwards from 2036, breaking the dream into “quantifiable, objective, verifiable, tickable goals”.

For CEOs, the lesson is clear: build processes, metrics and routines that sustain performance beyond the leader's energy.

4. Find hunger and challenge the system that holds it back

Bajaj's approach to talent starts with an unusual word: "bhookh" — hunger, desire.

He isn't interested only in identifying people who are already exceptional. His focus is on finding potential and creating the environment in which it can develop.

That philosophy is visible in Minerva's youth-development model: identify potential early, train it intensively and create the ecosystem to turn it into performance. For business leaders, the question is not simply who is already exceptional, but who has the bhookh to become exceptional and whether the organisation can develop them.

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But creating that environment can require challenging the system itself.

Bajaj has spent much of his career questioning established structures that he believes hold talent back.

“If I don't take on the establishment, the system I am trying to change remains the same.”

His rule is straightforward: “You collaborate with people who can take you to a higher level.”

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Disruption isn't about fighting everyone. It is about knowing what to challenge and which relationships can move you forward.

5. Lead from the front and make yourself accountable

For all the talk of ambition and disruption, Bajaj's most fundamental leadership principle is remarkably simple:

“A leader is someone willing to get their hands dirty.”

He believes people respond to what leaders do more than what they say.

If a leader demands standards but doesn't live by them, the team notices. “It all starts with the leader.”

Bajaj also deliberately makes his goals public. Before tournaments, he tells people that Minerva is going to win. The declaration creates pressure to deliver.

The bigger idea: Dream big. Build relentlessly

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Bajaj's philosophy ultimately comes down to a simple tension.

Dream too small and you may never discover what you're capable of. Dream without discipline and ambition remains a fantasy.

“If my goals aren't audacious enough for people to laugh at me,” he says, “then my goals aren't big enough.”

But he immediately adds the crucial second half: “It's not just about having audacious goals. It's about backing them up with results.”

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That is perhaps what Built Different really means in Bajaj's world.

For Bajaj, the dream may be an Olympic medal. For a CEO, it might be transforming a company, entering an improbable market or changing an industry.

The destination will differ.

The leadership principle remains the same: aim beyond the obvious and then build every day as if the goal is possible.