Want to watch FIFA World Cup 2026 for free? Here's where Indian fans can tune in

As the FIFA World Cup 2026 gets underway with its expanded 48-team format, football fever is building across India. The tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, promises to be the largest edition in the competition's history, featuring 104 matches and an extended month-long schedule.

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For millions of Indian fans, however, the biggest question is not about the favourites or the fixtures — it is about where they can watch the action without paying for an expensive subscription.

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The good news for viewers is that selected FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available free of cost on DD Sports, India's public broadcaster. According to the latest broadcast information, marquee fixtures, including some of the biggest knockout games, will be aired on the broadcaster's DD Free Dish channel, giving fans a no-cost way to follow the tournament.

The knockout-stage matches available on DD Free Dish include:

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Quarter-finals: July 9, 10 and 11

Semi-finals: July 14 and 15

Final: July 19

This move is expected to significantly widen the tournament's reach, particularly in smaller towns and rural areas where free-to-air television remains the primary mode of sports consumption.

Where to watch every match live

While DD Sports will telecast select games, fans wanting to watch the entire 104-match tournament will need access to the official digital and television rights holders.

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In India, live coverage of all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches is available through ZEE network channels and the ZEE5 streaming platform, allowing viewers to follow every group-stage clash and knockout encounter.

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The combination of free-to-air broadcasts and OTT streaming mirrors the hybrid viewing model that has become increasingly common for major global sporting events.

The 2026 edition marks a historic shift for the competition. For the first time, the tournament features 48 national teams instead of 32, increasing the total number of matches from 64 to 104. It is also the first World Cup to be co-hosted by three nations — the United States, Canada and Mexico.

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Football enjoys a massive following in India despite the country not qualifying for the World Cup. Previous editions have drawn millions of viewers, particularly for high-profile clashes involving traditional powerhouses such as Brazil, Argentina, Germany and France.