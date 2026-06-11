FIFA World Cup 2026 broadcast guide: Which TV channels to watch on in India, match timings & streaming details

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 just days away, Indian football fans finally have clarity on where they can catch all the action live. After months of uncertainty over broadcasting rights, Zee Entertainment has secured the rights to air the tournament in India, ensuring viewers can watch every match on television as well as online.

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The tournament, which begins on June 11 and runs until July 19, will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico. It also marks the first FIFA World Cup to feature 48 teams, expanded from the previous 32-team format.

Which channels will telecast the FIFA World Cup 2026 in India?

Matches will be broadcast on Zee Entertainment's newly-launched sports network through the following channels:

Unite8 Sports 1

Unite8 Sports 1 HD

Unite8 Sports 2

Unite8 Sports 2 HD

Where can fans stream the matches online?

All FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be available for live streaming on Zee5. Viewers can watch the tournament on mobile phones, laptops and smart TVs through the platform.

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Why was there uncertainty around the broadcast?

India remained one of the few major football markets without a confirmed broadcaster for the tournament until recently. While China finalised its FIFA World Cup broadcast deal in May, Indian viewers had to wait until the final days before kickoff for an official announcement.

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The uncertainty ended after Zee Entertainment secured the rights to air the tournament in the country.

Why is the 2026 FIFA World Cup special?

The tournament returns to North America for the first time since 1994 and will be hosted across three countries:

United States

Canada

Mexico

A total of 48 teams will compete in the expanded tournament, making it the biggest World Cup in history.

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What time will matches start in India?

Because matches will be played across multiple cities and time zones in North America, kick-off timings will vary for Indian viewers.

Some of the expected start times include:

Atlanta matches: 9:30 pm IST

Dallas and Houston matches: 10:30 pm IST

San Francisco, Vancouver and Monterrey matches: Up to 9:30 am IST

Meanwhile, the opening match, both semi-finals and the final are scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST, setting up late-night viewing sessions for football fans in India.

Clubs with the most players at the World Cup

The 2026 World Cup will also feature players representing some of the biggest clubs in world football.

According to a BBC report, Manchester City leads all clubs with 19 players selected for the tournament, the highest ever for a single club at a World Cup.

Bayern Munich follows with 18 players, while Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have 17 each. Barcelona completes the top five with 15 players in World Cup squads.

The previous record was held by Barcelona, which had 17 players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The increase this year has been aided by the expansion of the tournament from 32 to 48 teams.

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With television and streaming arrangements now in place, Indian fans can follow every match of football's biggest tournament live from June 11 through July 19.