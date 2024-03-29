Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic face vicious trolling after MI's poor performance in IPL 2024

Hardik Pandya is on the receiving end of the fans’ wrath after suffering massive defeat against SRH. Fans have been closely observing Pandya's performance and have been relentless in their criticism through social media trolling.

After his team's consecutive defeats in this year's tournament, online trolls directed vicious attacks towards Hardik Pandya's wife, Natasa Stankovic.

Nataša Stanković Pandya, with over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, frequently engages with her fans by sharing videos and images. Unfortunately, recent posts have become targets for trolls who are harassing and abusing her due to her husband's team's poor performance in the IPL. The comment sections of her posts are filled with name-calling, insults, and derogatory remarks, reflecting the extent of the hostility she faces online.

Had Dogalympics been there India would have won the gold medal with the entry of this dog.

So much determined that he ignored Hardik Pandya too.pic.twitter.com/dzxYAumF3m — Abhishek Ojha (@vicharabhio) March 24, 2024

After Mumbai Indians' 31-run loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad, a video purportedly showing Hardik Pandya pushing away bowling coach Lasith Malinga went viral, leading to renewed criticism aimed at the MI captain. Malinga attempted to hug Hardik, but the skipper appeared to ignore it and was keen on walking away.

Meanwhile, the match between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday night was stopped for a while after a dog entered the field of play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The fans then started chanting ‘Hardik, Hardik’ after seeing the dog entering the field during the match.

Before IPL 2024, MI decided to transfer the captaincy from their five-time title-winning skipper Rohit Sharma to Hardik, who was brought in from Gujarat Titans. Since then, Hardik has faced challenges, including being booed by the crowd. MI suffered losses in their opening matches against Gujarat and Hyderabad.

MI skipper Hardik Pandya is getting massive criticism for his decision to limit Jasprit Bumrah to just one over until the 13th over of the IPL 2024 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Wednesday night.

This decision faced scrutiny as SRH amassed 277/3, the highest total in IPL history.

Despite bowling one over in the Power-play, Bumrah wasn't reintroduced until the 13th over, by which time SRH had already built a formidable score of 173-3. Bumrah completed his four-over spell conceding 36 runs, emerging as the most economical bowler for MI with an economy rate of 9 runs per over.

