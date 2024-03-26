'I know my name is…': Virat Kohli strikes back after Shastri-Pietersen's on-air debate about his T20 World Cup spot

In a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Virat Kohli showcased his batting prowess for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Despite being advised not to call him 'king', Kohli proved his worth with a remarkable performance, living up to his nickname. His batting masterclass silenced critics and delighted RCB fans during the team's first home game of the season.

One day before Virat Kohli led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a thrilling four-wicket victory with support from Dinesh Karthik, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri and ex-England captain Kevin Pietersen engaged in a serious discussion about India's squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. While Rohit Sharma is confirmed to captain the team, there hasn't been much talk about Kohli's role. Kohli had skipped the entire England Test series due to personal reasons before making a remarkable return to lead RCB to victory.

During the Mumbai Indians' match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Kevin Pietersen, while on air with Ravi Shastri, gave an honorable mention to Virat Kohli. Pietersen suggested that Kohli would be essential for the T20 World Cup as a representative of the sport in the United States.

“The World Cup is happening in the USA. India are playing Pakistan in New York. You’d want someone like a Virat Kohli to help the game grow,” Pietersen said.

In response, commentator Shastri mentioned MS Dhoni and highlighted that India had won the prestigious trophy in 2007 with a young team.

“It’s not about growing the game, it’s about winning the competition. The game will grow wherever it needs to grow. What I’m trying to say is no baggage. And India won in 2007 T20 World Cup with a young side. You want youth. You want flamboyance. You want that dash,” Shastri observed.

With his sensational innings, Kohli sent a clear message as he dominated the Punjab Kings' strong bowling lineup in Bengaluru.

Kohli dazzled the crowd as he smashed 77 runs off 49 balls in an exciting display for the home team. His innings included 11 fours and two sixes, showcasing his skill and entertainment value. Receiving the Player of the Match award, Kohli emphasized that he wasn't just focused on promoting the shortest format of the game.

"I know my name is now attached to just promoting the game in different parts of the world when it comes to T20 cricket. I've still got it I guess," Kohli said with a smile.

After scoring his first half-century of the season, the RCB superstar has claimed the top spot on the IPL 2024 Orange Cap table. However, Kohli's ambitions extend beyond individual accolades this season. The former RCB skipper is determined to lead his team to victory and end the long-standing title drought of the Bengaluru franchise in the IPL.

"I don't play for these Caps anymore. That's the promise I can give here -- I'll keep turning up and keep trying me best," the former RCB skipper continued.

During RCB's match against PBKS, Kohli reached a milestone by achieving his 100th fifty-plus score in T20 cricket. Initially given a lifeline by Jonny Bairstow when he was on zero, Kohli went on to complete his 51st half-century in just 31 balls. With this achievement, Kohli becomes the first Indian player to reach a century of 50-plus scores in T20s, placing him third overall behind Chris Gayle (110) and David Warner (109) in this prestigious club.

Kohli was bowled out by his former RCB teammate Harshal Patel in the 15th over. "I try to give the team a blazing start, but if wickets fall, you have to assess. Wasn't the usual flat pitch. Disappointed I couldn't finish the game. The ball was in the slot but sliced it to deep point. They know I play the cover drive well, so they're not going to allow me to hit gaps. You have to come up with a game plan here and there," Kohli added.