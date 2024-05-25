IPL 2024 Final: Check KKR vs SRH match schedule, venue, where to watch live telecast and streaming details 

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns with underdog Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the much-awaited final of the IPL 2024 tournament at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on May 26.

KKR entered the grand finale after registering a comprehensive win over SRH on May 21, while SRH got a second chance after winning the Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals by 36 runs on May 24.

KKR reached the final stage four times, including the 2024 season. The team won their two IPL titles under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir, who is mentoring the team in this season.

In the 12 IPL seasons, Sunrisers Hyderabad qualified in the final only two times, including the first time in 2016 and won under the leadership of David Warner.

Star Sports will live telecast the IPL 2024 final in India. One can also live stream the mega clash on Jio Cinema application and website.

The IPL 2024 final will not feature a single player from India’s T20 World Cup 2024 squad. KKR have Rinku Singh in their squad, but he is only part of the reserve list for the ICC event and doesn’t feature in the 15-member main squad.

American pop-rock band Imagine Dragons will be performing at the IPL final, which will be held on May 26 in Chennai. Lead singer Dan Reynolds shared the exciting news on an X post by Star Sports.

"Virat the GOAT, he's the God of all fans" - Dan Reynolds



Can you 𝙄𝙈𝘼𝙂𝙄𝙉𝙀? They are ready to light up the night! 😍🥳



From 'Believer' to 'Bones', get ready to feel 'Natural' as we face the 'Thunder' at the #IPL finale with @Imaginedragons! 🎤🔥



Tune into Cricket Live… pic.twitter.com/pne0Yey3dK — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 22, 2024

Dan also praised Kohli in his clip and said, “This the stage where we come along. The moment is here. Virat the GOAT, he’s the God of all fans. Visiting India was the highlight of my entire career.”

Meanwhile, the weather forecast doesn’t show any rainfall alert for Chennai on May 26 and the humidity levels are expected to remain high as usual during this part of the year.