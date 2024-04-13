IPL 2024: Former cricketer claims Hardik Pandya 'not admitting that he is injured'

Hardik Pandya is facing criticism for his limited bowling in IPL 2024. During a match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), where Mumbai Indians (MI) utilized seven bowlers, Pandya, the MI captain, only bowled one over and gave away 13 runs.

In Mumbai's match against Delhi Capitals (DC), Hardik used six bowlers but chose not to bowl himself. Similarly, he did not bowl in the match against Rajasthan Royals (RR). This has drawn attention because in Mumbai's first match of the tournament, Hardik bowled the opening over of the innings.

Hardik has bowled just 8 overs in 3 matches, managing to take only 1 wicket while conceding 89 runs. His economy rate is 11.20.

Hardik justified his limited bowling by stating that his team didn't need his services in that aspect. However, former cricketer Simon Doull thinks there might be an issue because Hardik stopped bowling abruptly. Doull, who had his career shortened by injuries, expressed this concern.

“You go out and make a statement by opening the bowling in game no. 1, and suddenly, you are not required. He's injured. I'm telling you there is something wrong with him. He is not admitting it. But, there is something wrong with him for sure. That is my gut feeling," he said on Cricbuzz.

Hardik sustained an ankle injury during the ODI World Cup in 2023, which sidelined him from cricket until March 2024. He made his comeback by playing in the DY Patil T20 tournament, followed by IPL matches.

There's uncertainty about Hardik's chances for the upcoming T20 World Cup, especially if he's dealing with an injury. Some argue he might be considered solely as a batsman, but his bowling skills could be crucial for his selection.

When Harsha Bhogle asked if Hardik could be included in the team solely as a batsman, Doull disagreed. However, Doull nodded in agreement when Bhogle suggested that Pandya would need to bowl four overs in every IPL match to remain in contention for India's T20 World Cup squad.