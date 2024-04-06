IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' solar power initiative to light up 6 homes for every 6 hit in the #PinkPromise match

Rajasthan Royals, an Indian Premier League franchise, has initiated a program to bolster women-led development in Rajasthan. They have pledged to provide solar power to six houses for every six hit by both teams during their #PinkPromise match against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Jaipur.

Before the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals revealed a unique pink jersey as part of their campaign. They promised to contribute Rs 100 for every ticket bought for the #PinkPromise match and donate all proceeds to the foundation.

Our special #PinkPromise jersey 👉 For Rajasthan, by Rajasthan. 💗 pic.twitter.com/DWT9RSFvb2 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2024 Before the big match, Rajasthan Royals have announced several exciting events lined up for the day. These include performances by local Rajasthani women artists, a sand art display featuring solar panels, and appearances by women beneficiaries from the Foundation. Notable Rajasthani women achievers will also be present, along with an interactive AR player booth for fans. These events aim to engage fans in celebrating and supporting the Royals' #PinkPromise initiative.

Founded in 2019 with the mission "Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai," the RRF prioritizes empowering women in Rajasthan by granting them equal access to clean energy, water, livelihoods, and mental health support. Solar energy, being a catalyst for job opportunities and environmental sustainability, holds great importance. Therefore, the Royals aim to utilize the #PinkPromise game to provide solar-powered homes to as many families as possible.

"With the vision of 'Aurat Hai Toh Bharat Hai,' the Foundation has positively impacted the lives of over 15 million women in Rajasthan over the last five years. Our ambition is to create a rural transformation model that can be replicated and scaled up in not just other parts of Rajasthan, but across the country," stated Jake Lush McCrum, Chief Executive Officer of the Rajasthan Royals. The monies that will be gathered for this significant initiative, along with the awareness that this match can bring, greatly inspire us."

As the Royals gear up to face RCB on Saturday, they aim to continue their strong performance in the 2024 season. With a commitment to powering homes in their home state, the team is motivated to excel on the field. Having already hit 24 sixes in their first three games, they are eager to add to that tally during Saturday's match.