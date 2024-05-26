IPL Final 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beats Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets, lifts the trophy for 3rd time

The Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final match of Indian Premier League 2024 on May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

KKR won the match by 8 wickets and lifted the IPL Trophy for the third time.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had won the toss and chose to bat in the first innings where they scored 113, the lowest score ever to have been scored in IPL finales.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) had a dismal performance in the IPL final, setting a new record for the lowest score in IPL final history. They were bowled out for just 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

This unfortunate total broke the previous record held by Chennai Super Kings, who scored 125/9 in the 2013 final against Mumbai Indians. Throughout their innings, SRH struggled to find their rhythm and it was clear that they were off their game.

KKR showed why they've been the most consistent team this season. Mitchell Starc, their top bowler who had faced criticism earlier, delivered an outstanding performance when it was needed most. He made an impact right from the first over, taking out Abhishek Sharma for just 2 runs with a superb delivery that moved away late.

KKR's chase was straightforward. They quickly reached 75/1 in the Powerplay, putting the match out of SRH's reach early on. Even though Sunil Narine was dismissed cheaply, Venkatesh Iyer and Rahmanullah Gurbaz maintained an aggressive pace. Their powerful hitting overwhelmed the SRH bowlers, and KKR achieved the target in just 9.4 overs, demonstrating their dominance.