IPL mega auction 2025: Rishabh Pant creates history, becomes IPL’s costliest player with Rs 27 cr bid; Here are top previous records

Rishabh Pant has made IPL history by becoming the most expensive player ever, with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) securing the dynamic Indian wicketkeeper-batter for an astounding Rs 27 crore. The milestone was achieved during Sunday’s mega auction, where Pant's record-breaking bid surpassed Shreyas Iyer’s brief reign as the highest-priced player in IPL, setting a new benchmark in just minutes.

Just before Pant’s record-breaking bid, Punjab Kings (PBKS) grabbed headlines by signing Shreyas Iyer for Rs 26.75 crore, briefly making him the most expensive player in IPL history. However, his record was quickly broken when Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured Pant. Earlier in the day, Iyer had surpassed Australian pacer Mitchell Starc’s Rs 24.75 crore record from the previous auction.

Pant joined Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) after his former team, Delhi Capitals, chose not to use their Right to Match (RTM) card to retain him. This allowed LSG to bid for the star batter and set a new record in IPL auction history.

Mitchell Starc, previously the most expensive player, was picked by Delhi Capitals for Rs 11.75 crore. England's hard-hitting batter Jos Buttler joined Gujarat Titans for Rs 15.75 crore, while South African pacer Kagiso Rabada was also signed by the Titans for Rs 10.75 crore.

Arshdeep Singh showcased his value once again, earning a massive Rs 18 crore bid from Punjab Kings, who used their RTM card to retain the talented left-arm pacer. Starting at a base price of Rs 2 crore, Arshdeep was at the center of a fierce bidding war, with Chennai Super Kings making an aggressive push initially.

Shreyas Iyer, the former Kolkata Knight Riders captain, began the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. Delhi Capitals initially led the bidding at Rs 26 crore before Punjab Kings stepped in with a higher bid to secure the skilled Indian batter.

This is the second consecutive year the IPL auction took place outside India, following last year’s event in Dubai. The IPL 2025 Mega Auction brought record-breaking bids and intense competition for top players, delivering thrilling moments and excitement for cricket fans around the globe.

List of players sold at IPL 2025 Mega Auction

Rishabh Pant - Rs 27 crore - Lucknow Super Giants

Shreyas Iyer - Rs 26.75 crore - Punjab Kings

Arshdeep Singh - Rs 18 crore - Punjab Kings

Kagiso Rabada - Rs 10.75 crore - Gujarat Titans

Jos Buttler - Rs 15.75 crore - Gujarat Titans

Mitchell Starc - Rs 11.75 crore - Delhi Capitals

Mohammed Shami - Rs 10 crore - Sunrisers Hyderabad