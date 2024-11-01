IPL retentions: Heinrich Klaasen, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among top players retained. Details here

The 10 franchises of the Indian Premier League (IPL) have revealed the players they have retained ahead of the auctions for IPL 2025 in December. Among the top players retained were MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) respectively.

CSK used the uncapped player rule to retain MS Dhoni for Rs 4 crore. As per this rule, any capped India cricketer who has not played international cricket in the preceding 5 years from the year of the upcoming IPL season or does not have a BCCI contract will be classified as an uncapped player.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) retained their entire core group of players -- Pat Cummins, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma and Nitish Reddy.

List of top players retained by each franchise

Player Franchise Price (Rs crore) Heinrich Klaasen Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 23 Virat Kohli Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) 21 Ruturaj Gaikwad Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 Ravindra Jadeja Chennai Super Kings (CSK) 18 Jasprit Bumrah Mumbai Indians (MI) 18 Sanju Samson Rajasthan Royals (RR) 18 Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals (RR) 18 Pat Cummins Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) 18 Axar Patel Delhi Capitals (DC) 16.5 Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans (GT) 16.5 Hardik Pandya Mumbai Indians (MI) 16.35 Suryakumar Yadav Mumbai Indians (MI) 16.35 Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians (MI) 16.3

Players released by IPL franchises

In a surprise move, players such as Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Jake Fraser McGurk were released by their former franchises.

Mumbai Indians (MI) has released Arjun Tendulkar, Ishan Kishan, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammad Nabi, Dewald Brevis, Romario Shepherd, and Dilshan Madushanka.

Players released by CSK include Devon Conway, Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Moeen Ali, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, and Sameer Rizvi.

KKR has snubbed Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Mitchell Starc, and Sakib Hussain.

LSG has also done away with players like Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry and Naveen ul Haq for IPL 2025.

GT has let go Mohammad Shami, Kane Williamson, David Miller, Joshua Little, Noor Ahmad, and Azmatullah Omarzai.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has snubbed Mohammed Siraj, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Lockie Ferguson, Reece Topley, and Alzarri Joseph.

Rajasthan Royals has let go Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj and Jos Buttler among other players for this season.

Punjab Kings has released Arshdeep Singh, Harshal Patel, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Chris Woakes, Sikandar Raza and Kagiso Rabada.

SRH has released 21 players including Glenn Phillips, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh and Washington Sundar for this season.

Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Prithvi Shaw, Harry Brook and Jhye Richardson have been released by DC.