Rohit, Hardik, Bumrah...: Mumbai Indians retains its core players for IPL 2025

Mumbai Indians on Thursday announced the retention of their core players — Jasprit Bumrah, Surya Kumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, and Tilak Varma — with Hardik set to lead the team as captain in the upcoming IPL 2025 season. "These players, known for their outstanding performance and commitment, have been central to Mumbai Indians' success and are set to bring renewed focus, energy, and dedication to the team," MI said in a statement.

Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, and Rohit Sharma have been the pillars of multiple title-winning campaigns for Mumbai Indians, consistently contributing to the team's dominance in the league. Joining these stalwarts is Tilak Varma, who has risen as one of the brightest young talents in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians has been home to Rohit Sharma since 2011, Jasprit Bumrah since 2013, Suryakumar Yadav for nine IPL editions, Hardik Pandya across eight campaigns, and Tilak Varma since 2022.

Speaking on the development, Akash Ambani said the strong legacy of Mumbai Indians will be carried forward by Jasprit, Surya, Hardik, Rohit and Tilak - "players who have become synonymous with our team and the brand of cricket we stand for".

"In the past month, the MI core group, along with our coaching staff, have come together and worked closely to establish a shared vision for MI. This unified effort reinstates MI’s commitment to building strong trust and ownership amongst our core group, our fans & other stakeholders. We will strive to continue playing the passionate brand of cricket everyone expects from us," he said.