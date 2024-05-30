TATA IPL 2024: JioCinema breaks records with reach of 62 crore views

JioCinema, the official streaming partner for the TATA IPL, achieved a record-breaking reach of over 62 crore views this season, a 53 per cent increase from last year. The 2024 season saw over 35,000 crore minutes of watch-time, with viewers spending an average of 75 minutes per session, up from 60 minutes last year.

JioCinema's features like 12 language feeds, 4K viewing, multi-cam options, and immersive AR/VR experiences contributed to this growth. The platform attracted 11.3 crore viewers on the first day, a 51 per cent increase from the previous year's opening day, and recorded 59 crore video views, resulting in 660 crore minutes of watch-time.

JioCinema introduced the Brand Spotlight, featuring six major brands during the first six overs of the opening match. By season's end, JioCinema had secured 28 sponsors and over 1400 advertisers.

Plans for Olympic Games Paris 2024

JioCinema plans comprehensive coverage of the Olympic Games Paris 2024. The streaming company is promising thousands of hours of live and on-demand content, including key events for Indian fans, standout Indian athletes, and other Olympic performances. The opening ceremony of the Olympics will happen on July 26 and the closing ceremony will happen on August 11.