LSG vs PBKS: Who is Mayank Yadav, fastest bowler of IPL 2024? Details here

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) celebrated their first win of the IPL 2024 season, thanks to an outstanding debut by Mayank Yadav. In a thrilling match at their home ground in Lucknow, Yadav's powerful bowling disrupted the Punjab Kings' batting order, making him the fastest bowler of the season to date.

Yadav, who was playing his first IPL game, successfully ended the opposition's opening partnership, taking the crucial wickets of Jonny Bairstow and Prabhsimran Singh, finishing with an impressive 3-27.

Despite a strong effort from Punjab Kings' captain Shikhar Dhawan, who scored 70 runs from 50 balls, Yadav's fast delivery speed of 155.8 km/h left the Punjab Kings struggling. Mayank Yadav started with a 147 km/h delivery and built from there on.

Ahead of the season, LSG head coach Justin Langer backed the fast bowler, while adding that losing England's Mark Wood would be a loss but the team has other strong players.

"We also have Shamar Joseph, we have Mayank who bowls with very good pace. Hopefully we can replace, not [Wood's] experience, but his pace with Shamar Joseph and Mayank. He'll be missed - of course he'll be missed, he's a world-class bowler - but this is the world we live in and we will adapt and we will be OK," Justin Langer said.

LSG all-rounder Krunal Pandya said Yadav was the one to watch out for in the ongoing edition of the tournament. Pandya said the pacer was special and had the ability to bowl really fast.

Born on June 17, 2002 Mayank Yadav is a 21-year-old fast bowler from Delhi. He made his IPL debut after overcoming several challenges, including a hamstring injury that saw him miss the previous season.

Yadav is a bowler with a specialisation in pace bowling, a skill set that Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) was looking for. His acquisition is in line with LSG's strategy to boost their bowling lineup.

The IPL franchise also made significant investments in other Indian bowlers as it spent around Rs 9 crore on Shivam Mavi and others. Despite his limited professional cricket experience, Yadav's talent was clear as he left a significant impression on his IPL debut. Before his IPL debut, Yadav represented Delhi in domestic cricket, where he demonstrated his potential as a fast bowler, taking 51 wickets across formats.

His swift rise in the IPL shows his dedication and skill, suggesting he is a bright prospect for the future of Indian cricket. With Yadav's stunning debut, Lucknow Super Giants have started the season on a high note, with fans eagerly waiting for their next match.