IPL 2024: MS Dhoni steps down as CSK captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad to take over

IPL 2024: Mahendra Singh Dhoni has stepped down as CSK captain after leading the side for over a decade. Ruturaj Gaikwad will replace Dhoni, under whose watch the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has won five titles.

Gaikwad, who has played six ODIs and 19 T20s for India, made his CSK debut in 2020 and has gone on to represent the five-time IPL champions in 52 games. The stylish opener had a memorable run last year, aggregating 590 runs in 16 games at an impressive strike rate of 147.50.

"MS Dhoni has handed over Chennai Super Kings' captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the start of TATA IPL 2024. Ruturaj has been an integral part of Chennai Super Kings since 2019 and has played 52 matches in IPL during this period. The team looks forward to the upcoming season," said CSK.

"Whatever Dhoni does, it is in the best interest of the team. I got to know of the decision just before the captains' meeting. You have to respect his decision, it is his call," CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan told PTI.

CSK had attempted the leadership transition even in the 2022 edition but it did not work out with Ravindra Jadeja handing back the captaincy duties to Dhoni after eight games. "It didn't work out at that time, this is different," said Visawanathan.

Dhoni has played as many as 250 IPL matches, scoring more than 5000 runs at a strike rate of 135.92.

Dhoni officially announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, 2020 but has kept playing the IPL. Dhoni is expected to retire at the end of the season and therefore the franchise felt the need for a smooth transition in his presence as a player.

Earlier this month, Viswanathan said that there were talks about a succession plan in the franchise. It was then expected that Dhoni would lead CSK in IPL 2024, starting March 22.

Dhoni doused retirement rumours last year and said he would return to play for Chennai Super Kings for at least another season and that it was a return gift from his side to the fans.

The former Indian cricket team skipper managed a knee injury last year as he led the Super Kings to their fifth IPL crown. Dhoni underwent knee surgery and worked hard on his recovery before getting fit in time for the new season.

MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai in the first week of March and has been leading CSK's training sessions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which hosted the IPL 2024 season opener between CSK and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(With inputs from PTI)