'Many things are not in the hands of the players...': Ishan Kishan opens up on BCCI contracts, Ranji Trophy controversy

Ishan Kishan shone brightly in Mumbai Indians' victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2024 match. He played a brilliant innings, scoring 69 runs off just 34 balls, setting the stage for Mumbai's successful chase of 197 runs. After the match, Ishan spoke to the media about the uncertain period before the IPL, where his spot in the Indian team was in doubt.

Ishan chose to skip the South Africa series due to mental fatigue and didn't make himself available for international selection afterward. Instead, he opted to train for the IPL with his Mumbai Indians captain, Hardik Pandya, despite requests from head coach Rahul Dravid and BCCI secretary Jay Shah to play in the Ranji Trophy.

"I was practicing. When I took time off from the game, people were talking a lot. Many things came on social media. But you should also realize that many things are not in the hands of the players," Ishan said.

During his break, Ishan underwent a significant shift in mindset. He shared valuable insights into how he now handles the challenges and low phases in his career.

"The only thing you can do is utilise the time properly. Also the mindset to think about the previous Ishan Kishan, I would never leave a delivery in the first two overs even if they are bowling well. With time I have learnt that even 20 overs is a big game, you can take your time and you can go ahead. Even though we have lost matches, we want to work together as a team. Changes have come like even if I am not performing and if I know someone else is not performing, I talk to them. I want to know what they are thinking. So these are things which helped me in the break," he further added.