Rohit Sharma's visible frustration escalates into heated chat with Hardik Pandya post MI's loss; Watch video

In their opening match, Mumbai Indians, led by Hardik Pandya, faced a defeat against Gujarat Titans by 6 runs. This marked the start of a new chapter for Mumbai, with Pandya taking over captaincy from Rohit Sharma. Despite the loss, Rohit was seen engaged in a serious discussion with Hardik on the field, with team owner Akash Ambani nearby.

Despite relinquishing the captaincy, Rohit Sharma remained a focal point throughout the match for Mumbai Indians. He was actively involved in discussions with Hardik Pandya and other players, likely contributing to strategic decisions during the game.

#HardikPandya #MIvsGT

Mumbai Indians is now a broken side 💀

Well captained Ashish Nehra 🤌

Well bowled Umesh yadav 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Pksxy85HOI — DINU X (@Unlucky_Hu) March 25, 2024

A video circulating on social media shows Hardik Pandya approaching Rohit Sharma from behind to hug him. However, Rohit turns around looking frustrated, engaging in an intense conversation with his successor.

Despite the loss in the opening match, Hardik Pandya remains unfazed, emphasizing that the team still has 13 more games ahead to turn things around.

"Obviously we back ourselves to chase those 42 runs (in the last five overs) but it was one of those days where we see the score quite less in those last five overs, we lost a bit of momentum there," Pandya said at the post-match presentation.

"It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well." When asked about Varma's refusal to run a single, the skipper said, "I think Tilak felt that was a better idea at that point of time. I completely back him. Not an issue, (we have) 13 games to go."