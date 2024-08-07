10 things that weigh close to 100 grams, the difference that killed Vinesh Phogat's Olympic dream

100 grams. Just a bit more than a small apple or a medium-sized t-shirt. It’s roughly the weight of two slices of break you might snack on or a deck of playing cards you play with in your free time. It's also the mere difference that ended Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic dream.

Vinesh, poised to make history as India’s first woman to reach the Olympic wrestling final, was disqualified from her gold medal bout in the Paris Olympics because she was 100 grams overweight.

The weight of an Apple mouse, a roll of 40 US quarters, or a small banana – that's all it took to shatter her aspirations.

Hours before her scheduled match against USA's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt in the women's 50kg freestyle final, Vinesh was placed last after failing the second-day weigh-in. She had cleared the initial weigh-in, stunning the wrestling world by defeating World No. 1 Yui Susaki and advancing past other formidable opponents.

But it was the final weigh-in that marked the end of her journey, with just 100 grams tipping the scales against her.

Despite the Indian delegation's pleas for more time, the rules were unyielding. The fraction of a kilogram that could be found in 87 notes of 500 rupees or a small bar of soap was enough to derail the hopes of a nation.

Vinesh’s relentless efforts, including an all-night workout to shed the extra weight, fell short by just that small margin.

This was Vinesh’s third Olympic appearance, her first in the 50kg category after shifting from the 53kg class. Her performance had been a beacon of hope, overcoming an opponent with an 82-0 record until Vinesh made it 82-1. Yet, the victory was bittersweet as the disqualification loomed large.

In the cruel irony of sports, where fractions can mean the difference between triumph and defeat, Vinesh Phogat’s Olympic bid was undone by something as insignificant as the weight of a single slice of bread.



List of everyday items that weigh close to 100 grams: