How just 100 gms cost Vinesh Phogat a gold at Paris Olympics: Deja Vu of 2016 Rio Olympics

India's star wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the Paris Olympics today, just hours before she was set to compete for a medal in the finals of 50kg freestyle wrestling category. The disqualification occurred after Phogat, who had cut down from her usual weight class of 53kg, failed to meet the stringent weight limit during the weigh-in.

Related Articles

On Day 2 of the weigh-in, Phogat was found to be slightly over, 100 grams, the 50kg limit, despite undergoing extensive preparations to shed the necessary weight.

Reports indicate that the seasoned athlete resorted to extreme measures, including skipping meals and running throughout the night, in a desperate attempt to qualify. Indian officials had appealed to the Olympic committee for additional time to allow the athlete to make weight, but their requests were ultimately denied.

In a statement released by the Indian Olympic Association, officials expressed their regret, stating, "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you to respect Vinesh’s privacy as they focus on the ongoing competitions."

The Olympic wrestling weigh-in process is known for its strict regulations to maintain fair competition. Wrestlers must weigh in on the morning of their competition day, with the competition spanning two days. During the first weigh-in, athletes have 30 minutes to meet the weight limit, with the option to step on the scale multiple times. Dressed only in their singlets, wrestlers also undergo a medical examination to ensure they are fit to compete.

Only the wrestlers competing in the repechages and finals must show up for the weigh-in on the second morning of the relevant weight division. There will be a 15-minute weigh-in.

This unexpected turn of events marks a significant setback for Indian wrestling and has dealt a blow to the hopes of Vinesh Phogat, who was considered a strong medal contender. With her disqualification, the athlete's pursuit of Olympic glory has come to an unfortunate end.

Even in 2016, Phogat was disqualified on Saturday from the 1st World Olympic Qualifying event due to being overweight.

The talented grappler exceeded the weight limit for the 48kg category by 400 grams. This setback occurred on a day when other women's wrestlers also struggled to secure their spots for the upcoming Rio Games.

