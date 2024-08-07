'I hope she loses 100 grams quickly, lekin kuch milega nahi abhi': BJP MP Hema Malini's comments on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification sparks controversy

In a disheartening turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has been disqualified from the 2024 Paris Olympics for exceeding the permissible weight limit by over 150 grams. While the news has garnered widespread support for Phogat, it has also sparked controversy due to comments made by BJP MP and actor Hema Malini.

Speaking to PTI, Malini remarked, "See how important it is to maintain our weight. It serves as an important lesson to all artists and women that even 100 grams matters a lot. We feel very sad for her, I hope she loses that 100 grams quickly. Lekin milega nahi abhi (but she won't get anything now)."

Malini's comments have been widely criticized on social media for their insensitivity and for dismissing the challenges faced by elite athletes. Critics argue that such statements undermine the rigorous efforts and dedication required to compete at the highest levels of sport.

In contrast, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi expressed her support for Phogat in a heartfelt tweet. Gandhi acknowledged Phogat’s courage, hard work, and dedication, highlighting how her journey has inspired millions of girls across the country. She emphasized Phogat's role in empowering young girls from small towns who aspire to overcome challenges and reach great heights. Addressing Phogat as 'dear sister,' Gandhi urged her not to feel alone during this difficult time, assuring her that the entire country stood by her.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also taken steps to address the issue. He reached out to the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, seeking detailed information on Phogat's disqualification. Modi has asked Usha to explore every possible option to assist Phogat with her case and urged her to file a strong protest regarding the disqualification if it might help Phogat.

Phogat’s disqualification, due to being approximately 150 grams over the allowable weight limit, means she will not be eligible for a silver medal, reducing the field in the 50 kg category to only gold and bronze medalists. This setback has not only impacted Phogat's Olympic aspirations but also reduced the competitive field in her weight class.

Vinesh Phogat, along with other prominent wrestlers, has been vocal about alleged mismanagement and corruption within the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). She has publicly criticized the federation's handling of athletes and their concerns, leading to friction between her and WFI officials. Phogat has also been a key participant in protests against the WFI, notably participating in a high-profile demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, calling for the resignation of WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh amidst allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct.

As the nation processes this news, the focus remains on providing Phogat with the support and encouragement she needs. Her story is a powerful testament to perseverance and the indomitable spirit of athletes who strive to achieve greatness against all odds. With the backing of her supporters and the determination she has always shown, there is hope that Phogat will overcome this hurdle and continue to inspire with her remarkable journey.