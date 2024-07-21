BCCI offers Rs 8.5 crore to IOA to help Indian athletes for Paris Olympics

Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has announced that the BCCI will be backing Indian athletes for the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Shah revealed that the board is contributing Rs 8.5 crores to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to support the country's athletes in their preparations for the games. The Paris Olympics is set to start from July 26 and it will end on August 11.

"I am proud to announce that the @BCCI will be supporting our incredible athletes representing #India at the 2024 Paris Olympics. We are providing INR 8.5 Crores to the IOA for the campaign. To our entire contingent, we wish you the very best. Make India proud! Jai Hind!," he wrote in a post on X.

The contribution from the BCCI aims to provide financial aid to the athletes, helping them cover various expenses related to their training and participation in the Olympics.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will see competitors from a wide range of sports, and the financial backing from the BCCI is expected to make a meaningful difference in their preparations.

In his post, Shah expressed pride in the support being provided and wished the Indian contingent the very best. He urged the athletes to make India proud with their performances and concluded his message with "Jai Hind."