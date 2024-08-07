Vinesh Phogat disqualified! India's star wrestler loses medal at Paris Olympics over weight issues

In a shocking turn of events, Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat is disqualified from the upcoming Paris Olympics after failing to meet the weight requirements for her highly anticipated 50 kg gold medal bout.

Sources indicate that Phogat was approximately 100 grams over the allowable weight limit, which could lead to her exclusion from the competition. In accordance with the rules, Phogat will not be eligible for a silver medal, reducing the field in the 50 kg category to only gold and bronze medalists.

In a statement, the Indian Olympic Association said, "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand."

Although she successfully made weight for her bouts on Tuesday, competition regulations stipulate that wrestlers must remain within their weight categories for both days of the event.

Defying all expectations, Phogat secured a spot in the wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024, poised to spearhead Team India's quest for gold on Day 12 of the Games. While defending champion Neeraj Chopra maintained a serene presence during the men's javelin qualification, Phogat demonstrated remarkable determination and flair, making her mark in Olympic history. With this achievement, Vinesh became the first Indian woman grappler to reach the Olympic wrestling final.

India Today has learned Team India will protest the decision on Wednesday.

WHAT ARE THE WEIGH-IN RULES IN BOXING?

On each competition day, every boxer is required to undergo a medical examination followed by a weigh-in. Additionally, a post-bout medical examination is conducted for all fighters.

Notably, Vinesh participated in the women's 53kg division before returning to competition in January 2024 after a 15-month hiatus. She also competed in the 53kg category during the Tokyo Olympics.

The wrestler put in tremendous effort to maintain her weight in order to continue competing in the women's 50kg category over the past few months.

