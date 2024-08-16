'I can't predict what the future holds for me, but...': Vinesh Phogat uncertain about her future, hints at comeback in 2032

Olympic medalist Vinesh Phogat is grappling with a heartbreaking end to her Paris Olympics campaign and an uncertain future in wrestling. The Indian grappler, who was disqualified from the 50kg final for being overweight, has expressed her deep disappointment and confusion about her next steps.

Phogat, who had been the face of Indian wrestling for years, saw her Olympic dream crumble just moments before the gold medal match. The disqualification, a controversial decision that sparked outrage, has left a deep scar on the wrestler.

In a post on Instagram, Phogat reflected on her journey, acknowledging the sacrifices made by her family and the unwavering support of her husband, Somvir. She poured out her emotions, admitting the disqualification had shattered her dreams and left her questioning her future in the sport.

In her post, Vinesh shared how her early dreams, her father's wishes, and her mother's hardships built her strength. She praised her husband, Somvir, for standing by her through every challenge. Despite the difficulties, she affirmed her determination, saying the fight within her is still strong.

"Maybe under different circumstances, I could see myself playing till 2032, because the fight in me and wrestling in me will always be there. I can't predict what the future holds for me, and what awaits me in this journey next but I am sure that I will continue to fight always for what I believe in and for the right thing," said the 29-year-old.

On Wednesday, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced that the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) rejected Vinesh Phogat's appeal against her disqualification from the Olympic Games. This ruling dashed her hopes of being awarded a joint silver medal in the women's 50kg wrestling category. Vinesh was disqualified for exceeding the weight limit by 100 grams during the weigh-in on August 7, just before her gold-medal match against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the USA.

Vinesh Phogat made history as the first Indian woman wrestler to reach an Olympic final, securing at least a silver medal. However, her journey took a heartbreaking turn when she was disqualified, costing her a chance at gold and a podium finish. According to United World Wrestling (UWW) rules, a wrestler who fails the weigh-in at any stage of the competition is immediately disqualified, and all previous wins are nullified.