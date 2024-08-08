Chak-de moment! India's men's hockey team wins bronze in thrilling clash with Spain at Paris Olympics

The Indian hockey team has done the unthinkable and has bagged third place, winning India's fourth bronze medal at the Paris Olympics. India won by a score of 2-1 against Spain.

Following their 2-1 victory over Spain in the bronze medal game at the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Yves de Manoir Stadium on Thursday, the Indian hockey team earned back-to-back medals at the Olympics for the first time since 1972.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congraturlated the team in his post on X. He wrote, "A feat that will be cherished for generations to come! The Indian Hockey team shines bright at the Olympics, bringing home the Bronze Medal! This is even more special because it is their second consecutive Medal at the Olympics. Their success is a triumph of skill, perseverance and team spirit. They showed immense grit and resilience. Congratulations to the players. Every Indian has an emotional connect with Hockey and this accomplishment will make the sport even more popular among the youth of our nation."

India won the game with a brace from Harmanpreet Singh after falling behind, earning their record-tying 13th Olympic hockey medal.



In the first two quarters of the game, both teams were performing equally, with the scores being 0-0 and 1-1 in the first and second quarters, respectively. It was only in the third quarter that India took the lead, getting a score of 2-1.

This is India's second consecutive Bronze at the Olympics.

India defeated Germany 5–4 to earn the bronze medal at Tokyo 2020, having lost to Belgium in the semifinals.

After this win, PR Sreejesh has chosen to retire on a triumphant note following India’s remarkable achievement of winning consecutive hockey bronze medals for the first time in 52 years.

His stellar contributions to the sport have been instrumental in elevating India’s hockey standing on the global stage, and he leaves behind a legacy marked by dedication and perseverance. As he steps away from the field, Sreejesh's career culminates in a moment of pride for both him and the nation.