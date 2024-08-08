Aman Sehrawat qualifies for semifinals in men's 57 kg freestyle wrestling at Paris Olympics after beating Russian wrestler Abakarov Zelimkhan.

Aman will next up be fighting against Japanese wrestler Rei Higuchi in the semi-final later tonight.

Aman has advanced to the semifinals of the ongoing contest after decisively defeating his opponent Zelimkhan, following a previous victory over a competitor from Macedonia. This triumph has sparked renewed optimism for India's chances at a wrestling medal, particularly in light of Vinesh Phogat's disappointment on August 7.

Aman began the match cautiously, similar to his previous bout, but soon executed a brilliant single-leg takedown. Although Abakarov's escape countered his move, it was sufficient for Aman to establish a 3-0 lead. The lone male wrestler representing India quickly shifted gears in the second half, showcasing a more aggressive approach.

From the outset, Aman displayed an impressive offensive strategy. He successfully trapped Abakarov once again in a single-leg takedown, demonstrating his prowess by rolling the opponent over three times to secure victory by technical superiority. The match concluded with Aman holding an 11-0 advantage, leading the umpires to declare him the winner.

