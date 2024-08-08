Who is Neeraj Chopra up against in his bid to defend gold in javelin throw final at Paris Olympics

Neeraj Chopra will compete in the highly anticipated final of the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024 on August 8 at the Stade de France. The event is scheduled to begin at 11:55 PM IST, where Chopra will aim to defend the Olympic gold medal he won in Tokyo.

Chopra has enjoyed an impressive lead-up to the Olympics, securing every major title in javelin. Since claiming gold in Tokyo, he has also been crowned World Champion and Asian Champion, making him a strong contender in Paris.

However, the path to another gold will not be easy, as several elite athletes are poised to challenge the reigning champion.

At just 26 years old, Chopra will face formidable rivals, as many competitors have cleared the 90-meter mark in their careers—a distance that heightens the stakes for all participants.

Nevertheless, Indian fans have reason to be optimistic, as Chopra leads the qualification rankings with a season-best throw of 89.34 meters, showcasing his exceptional talent.

Chopra made history at the Tokyo Olympics by delivering India's first-ever gold in a track and field event with a throw of 87.58 meters.

The competition for the javelin gold in Paris will be fierce, with several top contenders in the mix:

- Anderson Peters: The Grenadian athlete and former world champion, who defeated Chopra for the world title in 2022, comes into the final ranked second after recording an impressive throw of 88.63 meters. Peters holds a personal best of 93.07 meters and a season best of 86.62 meters.

- Julian Weber: Germany's Julian Weber, who has faced Chopra numerous times, qualified for the final with a throw of 87.76 meters. Weber finished fourth at the 2023 World Championship, where he slightly trailed behind Chopra, Arshad Nadeem, and Jakub Vadlejch. Weber's personal best is 89.54 meters, and his season best stands at 88.37 meters.

- Arshad Nadeem: A familiar rival for Chopra, Pakistan's Nadeem secured a silver medal at the 2023 World Championships and qualified automatically for the final this year with a throw of 86.59 meters. Nadeem’s personal best is 90.18 meters, with a season best of 84.21 meters.

- Jakub Vadlejch: The defending Olympic silver medallist from the Czech Republic remains a significant contender, showcasing consistent performance since the Tokyo Games. Vadlejch qualified for the final with a throw of 85.63 meters, possessing a personal best of 90.88 meters and a season best of 88.65 meters.

- Julius Yego: The Kenyan thrower made his mark by qualifying with a strong throw of 85.97 meters and could potentially surprise the field in the finals.

As the javelin throw final approaches, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra as he strives to make history once more for India at the Paris Olympics.

