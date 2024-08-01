scorecardresearch
Olympics
Minimalist setup and Olympic silver: 51-year-old Turkish shooter becomes viral sensation

The 2024 Paris Games is Dikec's fifth Olympics. His journey started at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and the silver medal win on Tuesday was his first Olympics medal. 

Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec

In an extraordinary show, 51-year-old Turkish shooter Yusuf Dikec became a viral sensation after winning a silver medal in the Paris Olympics with minimal equipment. Competing in the 10-metre air pistol mixed team event alongside Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, Dikec captivated fans with his unique approach.

 Unlike other shooters who wore specialised glasses and ear protectors, Dikec used regular prescription glasses and earplugs. He impressed the audience by casually placing one hand in his pocket while shooting, ultimately helping his contingent secure the silver medal. This achievement marked Dikec's first Olympic medal in his fifth appearance since the 2008 Beijing Games.

Here is how social media reacted to Dikec's picture with limited gear while taking his aim:
One of the users commented Mr Yusuf went for a walk and came back with a medal! The coldest moment in Paris Olympics.Another added 51 years old, both eyes open, one hand in the pocket, no any protection, got a silver medal, the King Yusuf Dikec.

 

 


Meanwhile, Serbia made an incredible comeback to win the gold medal in the shooting competition. Overcoming an 8-2 deficit, Zorana Arunovic and Damir Mikec defeated Dikec and Tarhan 16–14 to win the match.

Published on: Aug 01, 2024, 5:03 PM IST
