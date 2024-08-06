Neeraj Chopra qualifies for Men's Javelin finals with his career's second-best throw at Paris Olympics

Neeraj Chopra, the reigning Olympic champion, delivered an impressive performance in the men's javelin qualification round at the Paris Olympics, securing his spot in the finals with a remarkable throw of 89.34 meters.

The champion showcased his remarkable performance on the field at Stade de France, completing the event in just ten minutes and registering his season-best effort on his very first attempt.

Competing in Qualification Group B during the afternoon session, Chopra's throw surpassed the previous season's best of 88.36 meters, which he achieved earlier at the Doha Diamond League. His latest feat not only marks a personal best for the season but also exceeds his gold medal-winning throw from Tokyo 2021, which was 87.58 meters.

Chopra's performance set an early tone for the competition, serving as a warning to his rivals in Paris. He remained composed throughout his warm-up routine before delivering his outstanding throw.

In a closely watched competition, Germany's Julian Weber led Qualification Group A with a throw of 87.76 meters. However, it was Chopra who made a significant impact with his opening effort.

In addition to Chopra's success, Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem also achieved automatic qualification with a season-best throw of 86.59 meters. Nadeem, the World Championship silver medallist from 2023, is known for being the only active Asian javelin thrower to exceed 90 meters, positioning him as one of Chopra's main competitors in the upcoming final set for August 8.

Unfortunately, Indian javelin thrower Kishore Jena was unable to qualify, finishing ninth in Qualification Group B with a best effort of 80.73 meters, falling short of the top 12 needed to advance.

As the javelin finals approach, all eyes will be on Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem as they prepare to battle for the coveted Olympic medal.

