'Neeraj Chopra's videos, ghee and milk': All about Arshad Nadeem, the man who denied India a javelin gold in Paris

India's Neeraj Chopra ceded his javelin crown to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem, who delivered a stunning throw of 92.97 meters, setting an Olympic record and securing the country's first-ever individual gold medal in Paris on Friday.

Grenada’s Anderson Peters took bronze with an 88.54-meter throw. Neeraj’s best effort was 89.45 meters, which earned him a silver medal and added to India’s tally of five medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Related Articles

Pakistan has won a total of 11 Olympic medals, consisting of four golds, three silvers, and four bronzes. All of its gold medals until now had come from field hockey, with the last one being secured at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics by the hockey team.

Arshad Nadeem’s victory marks a historic first, as he becomes Pakistan's first-ever individual gold medalist. Pakistan has only had three individual Olympic medalists: wrestler Muhammad Bashir, who won bronze in 1960, boxer Hussain Shah, who clinched bronze at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, and now Nadeem, who adds his name to this exclusive list with his gold in Paris.

Arshad Nadeem's journey to Olympic glory is a tale of resilience and dedication. Growing up in humble beginnings, Arshad often watched villagers compete in tent pegging, a sport that requires precision and skill similar to javelin throwing.

His early years were spent playing tape-ball cricket before he found his calling in javelin. His uncle ensured he had a diet rich in milk and ghee, even during tough financial times.

Arshad’s dedication was unwavering, even during injuries. He spent time at home studying javelin techniques and often watched videos of Neeraj Chopra for inspiration. "When he was at home during the injury, he would talk about javelin and the similarities between tent pegging and javelin. He would tell us that it's as precise as tent pegging and the right angle and velocity have to be achieved in javelin too," his uncle Ashraf had told reporters last year.

Arshad’s family struggled financially, with his father, a mason, supporting a large family on modest earnings. Despite these challenges, they prioritized Arshad's nutrition and training. "We have seen days when I would earn 300-400 rupees a day and had to support nine beings at home. But we made sure that Arshad and his siblings got milk and ghee."

Arshad continues to train at the village school whenever he visits, guided by his coach. Despite the financial struggles, including high gas bills that forced the family to use a coal pit for cooking, Arshad's determination remained unshaken.