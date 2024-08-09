Paris Olympics 2024: Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem breaks Olympic record to win javelin gold, silver for India's Neeraj Chopra

Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem stunned the world by breaking the Olympic record with a throw of 92.97 meters during the Paris 2024 Olympics final at the Stade de France on Thursday. India’s Neeraj Chopra, the defending champion, won the silver with a throw of 89.45 meters.



Chopra's Olympic final began with a foul, stumbling after his release, causing his foot to cross the line. Undeterred, his second throw soared through the Paris night, landing at 89.45 meters, placing him second behind Nadeem’s record-breaking 92.97 meters.

His third attempt was a disappointing 75-meter throw. The fourth throw mirrored his initial effort, with Neeraj falling and the javelin barely crossing 80 meters, prompting him to shuffle over the line for another foul.

The fifth throw was no better; he slipped, his body crossing the line, marking his third foul of the night.

Nadeem's incredible feat surpassed the previous record set by Norway's Andreas Thorkildsen, who threw 90.57 meters at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Arshad, who clinched silver at the 2023 World Championships, had a personal best of 90.18 meters from the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in 2022, where he secured gold. Despite starting the final with a foul, Arshad launched himself to victory with his record-breaking second attempt and solidified his lead with a third throw of 88.72 meters.

Nadeem's throw not only set a new Olympic record but also made him the fourth athlete in Olympic history to surpass the 90-meter mark in men’s javelin.

Stars who have thrown beyond 90 metres in Olympics:

2000: Jan Zelezny, Czechia - 90.17m

2008: Andreas Thorkildsen, Norway - 90.57m

2016: Thomas Rohler, Germany - 90.30m

In a thrilling bronze medal match at the Paris 2024 Olympics, Harmanpreet Singh's two penalty corner conversions led India to a 2-1 victory over Spain in men's hockey at Stade Yves-du-Manoir. This win secured India’s second consecutive Olympic bronze, a feat not achieved in 52 years since their back-to-back medals in 1968 and 1972.

Veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, playing his final match for India, delivered a stellar performance with extraordinary saves, particularly against Spanish captain Marc Miralles’ penalty corners. As the final whistle blew, Indian players surrounded Sreejesh, celebrating his brilliant career and giving him a fitting farewell at the age of 36.

