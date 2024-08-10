Olympics 2024 Day 15: 7th medal for India? All eyes on wrestler Reetika Hooda today

Olympics 2024 Day 15: India will be hoping to secure one more medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 as Reetika Hooda will be taking on Hungary's Bernadett Nagy in Women's Freestyle 76kg Round of 16 at 2.50 PM on Saturday. After the remarkable victory of Aman Sehrawat yesterday, the spotlight is now on Hooda.

Hooda is scheduled to start her round of 16 competition in the women's 76 kg freestyle category. Should Hooda emerge victorious against Nagy and advance in the tournament, she might face the top-seeded competitor, Aiperi Medet Kyzy from Kyrgyzstan.

Reetika Hooda is the first Indian to qualify in the heavyweight class of 76 kg. The weight category is also new for Hooda, who used to compete in 72 kg before jumping to a higher weight class last year.

India has performed exceptionally well in the Paris Olympics by securing a total of 6 medals, comprising one silver and five bronze medals. Sehrawat recently contributed to this success by claiming a bronze medal in the 57kg freestyle wrestling category, thereby becoming the youngest Indian Olympic medalist. This recent victory propels India towards achieving a milestone as the nation approaches its Tokyo medal tally of 7, the highest count achieved in a single event.

India faced a setback in golf after Aditi Ashok finished Round 2 with a 1-under par overall, recovering after a poor start with a series of birdies. Diksha Dagar is also 1-under Par overall. The top three however started to pull away, so both Indians needed extraordinary rounds to put themselves in contention.

#TeamIndia's Day 1⃣5⃣ schedule of #ParisOlympics2024👇



As the Indian contingent’s journey at #Paris2024 nears towards an end, check out the remaining events in line to take place tomorrow.



Make sure to extend your support and #Cheer4Bharat🇮🇳 in the comments section⬇️🥳… pic.twitter.com/qErcOQ7gwj — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 9, 2024

India's schedule for August 10 at Paris Olympics -

GOLF

Women's Individual Final

Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar - 12:30 pm

WRESTLING

Women's Freestyle 76kg Pre-quarterfinal

Reetika Hooda vs Bernadett Nagy (Hungary) - 2.51 pm

When and where to watch

For the India audience, the Paris Olympics 2024 matches scheduled for August 10 will be broadcasted live on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colours networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD.

To catch the live streaming of the same matches, viewers can tune in to the Jio Cinema app and website for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris on August 10.