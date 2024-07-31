scorecardresearch
Feedback

Paris Olympics 2024: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu, Manika Batra among top athletes to perform on Day 5

Meanwhile, on day 4, India's Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh won bronze after defeating Oh Ye-jin and Lee Won-ho of South Korea 16-10. Bhaker became the first Indian multi-medalist in an Olympic Games since the nation's independence in 1947, after she took home the bronze in the women's solo event.

With India having an impressive streak on day four at the shooting range, all eyes will be on day 5, where badminton players, especially PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen, are trying to keep the game's momentum going.

The table tennis contingent has two top female stars stepping up. Boxing stars will also be in action today at the Olympic Games in Paris. Let's take a look at the top athletes representing India in the games today:

Lakshya Sen
During the Olympics in Paris, Lakshya Sen is in a "do or die" situation. With young Maverick and Jonathan Christie facing their toughest test of the tournament yet, the stakes are now very high. Nothing less than a win will do, and if he crosses the finish line on Wednesday, he could square off against HS Pranoy in the next round.

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu will face Kristin of Cuba on Wednesday, hoping to build on her recent success and aim for a hat-trick of Olympic medals. Thus begins the badminton team's fifth day of play.

Manika Batra
Manika Batra made history by becoming India's first table tennis player to beat the 2024 Olympics in Paris ahead of qualifying. The Indian has been running great lately and wants to continue her legacy by earning her place in the quarters. The competition is on.

Deepika Kumari
Indian archer Deepika Kumari has been inspired to fame after the archery team's earlier poor performance. She has received harsh criticism on social media and wants to progress to the round of 16 with ease on Wednesday.

Lovlina Borgohain
Olympic bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain in Tokyo has a tough draw but is set to advance to the next round when she faces Suniva Hofstadt on Wednesday.

Published on: Jul 31, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
