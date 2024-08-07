'Today's setback hurts': PM Modi on Vinesh Phogat's disqualification, seeks full report from IOA president PT Usha

After Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the finals of the Women's 50kg wrestling final bout, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media platform X to express his sadness over her elimination.

He wrote, "Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for each and every Indian. Today's setback hurts. I wish words could express the sense of despair that I am experiencing. At the same time, I know that you epitomise resilience. It has always been your nature to take challenges head on. Come back stronger! We are all rooting for you."

On the other hand, PM Modi has also reached out to the president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), PT Usha, seeking first-hand information from her on the issue and the options India has in the wake of Vinesh's setback.

He even asked her to explore all the possible options to help Vinesh with her case. He also urged PT Usha to file a strong protest regarding her disqualification if that helps Vinesh, according to the sources.

Phogat was approximately 150 grams over the allowable weight limit, which could lead to her exclusion from the competition. In accordance with the rules, Phogat will not be eligible for a silver medal, reducing the field in the 50 kg category to only gold and bronze medalists.

In a statement, the Indian Olympic Association said, "It is with regret that the Indian contingent shares news of the disqualification of Vinesh Phogat from the Women’s Wrestling 50kg class. Despite the best efforts by the team through the night, she weighed in a few grams over 50kg this morning. No further comments will be made by the contingent at this time. The Indian team requests you respect Vinesh’s privacy. It would like to focus on the competitions on hand."

WHAT ARE THE WEIGH-IN RULES IN BOXING?

On each competition day, every boxer is required to undergo a medical examination followed by a weigh-in. Additionally, a post-bout medical examination is conducted for all fighters.

Notably, Vinesh participated in the women's 53kg division before returning to competition in January 2024 after a 15-month hiatus. She also competed in the 53kg category during the Tokyo Olympics.