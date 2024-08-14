Vinesh Phogat to stay in Paris until final CAS verdict on Olympics medal

The fate of Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat remains in limbo as the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has postponed its verdict regarding her disqualification from the women's 50 kg final at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Originally set to be announced on August 13, the decision will now be revealed on August 16, prompting Phogat to delay her return to India until the ruling is finalised.

In a statement from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), it was confirmed that the verdict, which is crucial for Phogat's Olympic aspirations, has been rescheduled. Sources informed ANI that "Vinesh will not come to India until her verdict is announced."

To expedite the handling of Olympic-related cases, CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, headed by President Michael Lenard from the United States. This division operates within the Paris judicial court located in the 17th arrondissement.

Phogat faced disqualification on the day of the final after exceeding the weight limit for her category by a mere 100 grams. She was slated to compete against Sarah Ann Hildebrandt from the United States for the gold medal after a decisive semi-final victory over Cuba’s Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

Following her disqualification, Phogat appealed to CAS on August 7, requesting the silver medal. The deadline for the verdict was previously extended to August 13, but it has now been pushed back to August 16.

The incident led to scrutiny of the Indian Olympic Association and its role in the weight management of athletes. IOA President PT Usha clarified that the responsibility for maintaining weight limits falls on the athletes and their coaches, emphasising that the support teams for each athlete had been working with them throughout their training.