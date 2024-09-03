Who is Nitesh Kumar? Meet the IIT graduate who brought home gold from Paris Paralympics 2024

India's Nitesh Kumar clinched the gold medal in the Men's Singles SL3 badminton event at the Paris Paralympics 2024, defeating England's Daniel Bethell in a nail-biting match.

The victory, sealed with a score of 21-14, 18-21, 23-21, marks a significant achievement in Nitesh’s journey, which began after a life-altering accident.

In 2009, Nitesh los left leg in a train accident in Visakhapatnam, leaving him bedridden for months. During his recovery, he focused on preparingt his for the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) entrance exams, eventually joining IIT Mandi in 2013. It was there that he discovered his passion for badminton, a sport that would later define his career.

Nitesh's para-badminton journey began in 2016 when he participated in the Para National Championships as part of the Haryana team. His first international title came at the Irish Para-Badminton International in 2017, setting the stage for multiple victories on the BWF Para Badminton World Circuit and at the Asian Para Games. Today, he also serves as a Senior Badminton Coach for the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs in Haryana.

India’s tally at the Paris Paralympics 2024 now stands at 11 medals, including two golds. Nitesh’s victory is particularly significant as it retains the SL3 badminton gold for India, following Pramod Bhagat’s win at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Reflecting on his achievement, Nitesh expressed pride in his contribution to the nation. "When the national anthem was playing and the flag was slowly going up, that moment gave me goosebumps. Now I can say that I have done something huge for my country and I am proud of myself," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Nitesh on his victory, praising his skills and perseverance. "A tremendous achievement by Nitesh Kumar in the Para Badminton Men's Singles SL3, as he wins the Gold! He is known for his incredible skills and perseverance. May he keep motivating upcoming athletes," the PM posted on X.