After 252 years, India Batter Tanmay Agarwal slams fastest triple century in 147 balls

Hyderabad batter Tanmay Agarwal scored the fastest triple century in the history of first-class cricket after he touched the 300 score in just 147 balls against Arunachal Pradesh in the 2023-23 Ranji Trophy. Hyderabad ended up scoring 529 runs in just 48 overs for the loss of one wicket.

Agarwal, who broke the record of South Africa’s Marco Marais, was not out at 323 off 160 deliveries. He hit 33 fours and 21 sixes at the NexGen Cricket Ground in Hyderabad.

According to Wisden Almanack, the first 'first-class' cricket match was played in 1772 and as a result, this was the first time that this feat was achieved in around 252 years.

Agarwal accomplished this remarkable feat in just 119 balls, surpassing the longstanding record set by Ravi Shastri.

Agarwal also surpassed Ishan Kishan's previous record of scoring the highest number of sixes hit in an innings.

In 2017, Marais became the first batter to knock the fastest 300 runs in first class cricket in just 191 balls.

Arunachal Pradesh chose to bat first but were dismissed for a total of 172 runs in under 40 overs. Techi Doria played a remarkable unbeaten innings of 97 runs to contribute to his team's score.

Agarwal opened the innings with Rahul Singh and scored a total of 529 runs with an impressive run rate of 11.13.

The duo eventually fell only 15 runs short of the highest opening stand in Ranji Trophy history, held by Ravi Sehgal and Raman Lamba with 464 for Delhi against Himachal Pradesh in 1994-95.

However, it is now the highest first-class partnership for Hyderabad for any wicket, surpassing the 386 between Akshath Reddy and Hanuma Vihari against Mumbai in 2012.

