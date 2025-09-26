Ahead of Asia Cup final, ICC urges Suryakumar Yadav to avoid making political statements: Sources

The ICC has also advised India's T20I captain, Suryakumar Yadav, to refrain from political statements after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) objected to his tribute following India's win over Pakistan on 14 September. Yadav dedicated the victory to the Indian Armed Forces involved in Operation Sindoor and expressed solidarity with the victims of the Pahalgam attack.

PCB's complaint specifically targeted Yadav's reference to Operation Sindoor, which they argued carried political undertones. Yadav appeared before match referee Richie Richardson and pleaded not guilty. The ICC responded by formally warning him against making further political comments in future matches.

Match referee Richie Richardson is expected to announce his final decision regarding Yadav's conduct ahead of India's concluding Super 4 fixture against Sri Lanka. Any sanction could range from a formal warning to a deduction of match fees. No official verdict has been released at this time.

The ICC is reviewing a complaint from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about gestures made by Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf and opener Sahibzada Farhan during the Super 4 India-Pakistan game on 21 September. Rauf's gesture was interpreted as a reference to past border tensions, while Farhan's celebration after reaching his fifty featured a machine-gun gesture, which drew criticism for being insensitive.

Sahibzada Farhan later defended his celebration, reasoning it was spontaneous. Despite this, the incident generated significant debate on social media and added to the tension between the two teams.

Social media reaction amplified these controversies, with critics questioning the appropriateness of such gestures in a high-profile tournament. Both cricket boards have lodged formal complaints with the ICC, further fuelling the spotlight on player behaviour ahead of the final.

India secured a spot in the Asia Cup final by defeating Bangladesh in their Super 4 match on 24 September, with Pakistan joining them after a victory over the same opponents the following day. This sets the stage for another high-stakes encounter between the two arch-rivals in the final, scheduled for 28 September. Both teams are entering the final against a backdrop of off-field issues, including gestures made by Pakistani players during a previous match and a post-match dedication by the Indian captain.