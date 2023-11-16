Ahmedabad hotels charge up to 10x a night, flight ticket prices surge ahead of World Cup 2023 final; internet says...

With India's participation confirmed in World Cup 2023 final after the 70-run win in semi-final against New Zealand on Wednesday, Ahmedabad hotel prices and flight tickets for the Gujarati city have skyrocketed. The final will be held at the city's Narendra Modi Stadium on November 19.

When searching for hotels in Ahmedabad for November 18-19, one can see that the prices per night are up to 10 times more than any other dates. Users of X platform (formerly Twitter) also flagged the whopping surge.

In the case of flights, over 50% surge is seen in tickets for Ahmedabad on November 18 as against November 16 or 17.

While some netizens said this is "looting", some others said this is plain demand-supply theory at play. "Capitalism 101," quipped an X user. Another X user joked that checking into a hospital will be much cheaper and cleanliness is assured as well.

Some X users suggested that taking a hotel in Gandhinagar would be a cheaper option and traveling to Ahmedabad from there wouln't be hard either.

Flight tickets to Ahmedabad at ₹50,000

"Travel to Indore via flight. Then take a Bus to Ahmedabad. (Even a cab would still cost less than the direct flight to Ahmedabad)," said an X user.

The requests for tickets for the World Cup final have also increased manifold on X platform as people expect Rohit Sharma-led Indian men's team to lift the prestigious trophy on Sunday.

On Thursday evening, Australia was well on its way to meet India in the final after comfortably placed at 60 for the loss of two wickets while chasing 213-run target set by South Africa.

South African batter David Miller's century powered South Africa to 212/10 against Australia in the second semi-final match of the ongoing ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Miller scored 101 runs from 116 balls and was the only standout batter for the Proteas. On the other hand, the Aussie bowling attack dominated the first inning after taking early wickets in the second semi-final match.



