AIFF's Deepak Sharma arrested after assault allegations by women footballers

Goa police arrested Deepak Sharma, an executive committee member of the All India Football Federation, on Saturday. He was accused by two women players from Khad FC, participating in the Indian Women's Football League second division, of physically assaulting them. The incident allegedly occurred on the night of March 28 when Sharma, the club owner, entered their room.

Khad FC lodged a complaint against Deepak Sharma at Mapusa Police Station, alleging that the team manager assaulted and misbehaved with two women footballers during their stay in Goa. Following this complaint, Mapusa PS registered a case under sections 323, 341, and 354A of the IPC, leading to Sharma's arrest.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Sandesh Chodankar explained that Deepak Sharma was called in for questioning on Saturday, March 30, after a formal complaint was filed against him. Following the investigation, Mapusa police arrested Sharma under different sections of the law, including those related to causing harm and using force against the two women footballers involved.

"AIFF executive committee member Deepak Sharma was called for questioning during the day after a formal complaint was received. He was arrested by Mapusa police under various sections, including causing hurt, using force against women, among others,'' Sandesh Chodankar told PTI.

Chodankar further clarified that Sharma, who also serves as the secretary-general of the Himachal Pradesh Football Association, will be held in custody overnight and presented before the court on Sunday, March 31.

In the meantime, GFA President Caetano Fernandes informed PTI that the association assisted the victims in filing the complaint at Mapusa police station.