Asian Games 2023 medalist Nandini Agasara refutes Swapna Burman’s ‘transgender’ allegations, to take up issue with AFI

Asian Games 2023 update: Nandini Agasara, Asian Games 2023 Bronze medalist in heptathlon, on Monday refuted shocking allegations made by her fellow heptathlon star Swapna Barman. While responding to Barman’s allegations, Agasara asserted her identity as a woman. She further said that she will take up this issue with the Athletics Federation of India (AFI). Agasara added that she wanted to enjoy the moment of winning the medal for India but had to head back to India as her mother is not well.

“I know what I am. Ask her to show proof. I will also show that I have won the medal for India. I only want to do well for the country. Now we have won, so people have started talking about it. I will take up this issue with AFI for sure. I wanted to enjoy the moment of winning the medal but going back to India as my mother is not well,” Agasara told India Today.

Swapna Barman’s allegations against Nandini Agasara

Swapna Barman took social media by storm as she alleged in a now-deleted post on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Nandini Agasara is a transgender athlete. She also said that she wants her medal back since Agasara’s win is against athletics rules while seeking the support and help of fellow countrymen.

“I have lost my Asian Games bronze medal to transgender women at the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, China. I want my medal back as it is against the rules of our athletics. Help me and support me please,” Barman said in a now-deleted post.

Swapna Barman's post on X

She also told India Today in a conversation that she has been practicing for 13 years and that such a performance was not possible in four months. Barman also added that she thought Agasara was not competing in the Asian Games.

Asian Games 2023: Nandini Agasara wins bronze medal

Barman’s allegations came after Agasara registered a stellar score and a personal best of 5,712 points to secure the Bronze medal. The 20-year-old heptathlon star won the 800m race, pushing Barman to the fourth spot. Barman had secured 5,708 points, just four points short of a podium finish.

Following Agasara’s no-mean feat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated her on X calling her an “absolute champion”. “India celebrates the phenomenal Bronze Medal by @AgasaraNandini in Women’s Heptathlon 800m event. She is an absolute champion, personifying sporting spirit and excellence. Congrats to her and all the best for the endeavours ahead,” PM Modi said.

