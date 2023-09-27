Asian Games: 'ICC, don't let these records exist,' say desi netizens as Nepal smash T20I records in win over Mongolia; here's why

Indian cricket fans were a disappointed lot on Wednesday after Nepal batters, in a match against Mongolia, smashed three world records en route to becoming the first team to amass a 300-plus total in T20Is, in the Asian Games in Hangzhou.
Kushal Malla, a 19-year-old left-handed batter, struck the fastest-ever T20I hundred in 34 balls, eclipsing David Miller and Rohit Sharma's joint previous record (35 balls).
Batting at No 3, Malla smashed 12 sixes and eight fours to remain unbeaten on 137 and power Nepal to the highest-ever T20I score of 314 for 3 against Mongolia, who opted to field.
Their No 5 batter Dipendra Singh Airee also rewrote the record books, blasting a nine-ball fifty that bettered Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record. Yuvraj took 12 balls for his fifty en route to scoring 58 in the World T20 match against England on September 19, 2007.
The previous record for the highest innings total in a T20I was held by Afghanistan, who had amassed 278 for 3 against Ireland on February 23, 2019.
"ICC made a huge mistake by giving these matches international status," said an X user echoing the sentiments of many cricket fans. They said such matches make 'mockery' of efforts of world-class players like Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma.
"Just imagine rinku singh here," joked another X user referring to the Indian batsman known to take bowlers to the cleaners.
"This is pathetic from ICC and ACC to grant T20i status to a random match like these. Magnitude of Yuvraj Singh’s effort was something else against a top class bowling attack. Even my gully team might break records if playing against these teams," lamented an X user about the outcome of the match.
However, some netizens said it still takes skill to hit the bowlers over the rope even though it's the first T20 international match Mongolia ever played.
"Historic this is, Opponent may be a weaker team but this achievement is no lesser as it still requires the skill to do that," said an X user.
India's men's cricket campaign in China will start on October 3 in the quarterfinals. The title clash will be played on October 7.
