Bangladesh vs SL, ICC World Cup 2023: Check when and where to watch, live streaming details, probable 11, weather report and more

Today, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in the 38th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. Currently, Sri Lanka is in 7th place on the Points Table, and the team needs to maintain the current position or finish above the current number to qualify for the ICC Champions Trophy scheduled for 2025. On the other hand, Bangladesh currently stands in 9th place.

Sri Lanka will be facing Bangladesh after a massive defeat against team India in Mumbai on Thursday, where Bangladesh was all out at just 55 runs, whereas India stood at 357 runs for 8 wickets.

“When we actually talk about the previous match, I feel very sad about it. And that’s why it’s hard for us to stay thinking about that previous match. we still have two more matches in this tournament. We've identified our shortcomings as a team, and now our focus is on the upcoming matches. We want to forget about that match as soon as possible. But it is not a match that can be easily forgotten. We should always try to prepare ourselves for the next two matches without thinking about that match. Must win both upcoming matches. As the leader of the team, we have talked about what needs to be done for that. We have talked about where we went wrong. We want to play well in the upcoming matches,” Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said after their defeat against India on Sunday.

When and where to watch:

The match is expected to begin at 2 pm IST. Cricket lovers can watch the match live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app. Streaming of the ICC World tournament is free for mobile users of Disney+ Hotstar.

Expected 11 at the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera/Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka

However, the pollution in Delhi has worsened in the past few days, and previously, both teams have cancelled scheduled practice sessions owing to poor air quality. Delhi currently stands in the ‘severe’ category, with the AQI at 471 on Monday morning, and anything between 400-500 affects healthy people and is considered dangerous for those with existing diseases.

The National Capital's pollution status has been assessed by Delhi-based pulmonologist Randeep Guleria at the request of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

There is no chance of rain or thunderstorms in Delhi over the next 24 hours, according to AccuWeather. The temperature will vary from 30 to 17 degrees Celsius.

