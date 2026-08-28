BCCI is world's richest cricket board with $2.2 billion; check top 10 boards by net worth

BCCI leads by a wide margin

The BCCI's financial muscle rests on the sheer size of the Indian cricket market. Cricket is the most-watched sport in the country, and brands pay a premium to reach Indian fans. The Indian Premier League alone contributes a huge share of revenue, with its media rights sold for over $6.2 billion (about ₹ 59,200 crore).

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Additional income flows in from Team India sponsorships, ticket sales and merchandising, digital deals with platforms such as JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, and ICC revenue shares. The board has also kept operations lean while investing in stadium upgrades, youth academies and player contracts.

Australia and England round out the top three

Cricket Australia ranks second with an estimated net worth of $79 million, backed by the Big Bash League and long-standing broadcast deals with Fox Sports and Channel Seven. Its profitable Seven/Foxtel broadcast arrangement runs until 2031, with national tours and sponsorships from brands like Alinta Energy and KFC adding to revenue.

The England and Wales Cricket Board follows at $59 million. Its income comes from Sky Sports and BBC broadcast rights, major sponsorships including Cinch and Castore, and ticket sales for Ashes and domestic games. The Hundred and T20 Blast have become steady earners, though the ECB posted £51 (about ₹ 6,606 crore) million losses in 2023.

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Pakistan and Bangladesh strengthen their positions

The Pakistan Cricket Board has climbed the rankings with $ 55 million on the back of the Pakistan Super League, which brings in sponsorship money, broadcasting rights and ticket sales. Revenue also comes from broadcast deals, title sponsorships such as HBL, and ICC grants.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board holds a strong spot at $ 51 million, driven by the Bangladesh Premier League, ICC funding, local sponsor partnerships and growing domestic viewership.

Smaller boards lean on franchise leagues and ICC support

Cricket South Africa is making a comeback at $47 million, helped by the SA20 League's broadcast partnership with Viacom18.

Zimbabwe Cricket ($38 million) remains heavily reliant on ICC grants amid persistent liquidity issues, while Sri Lanka Cricket ($20 million) is rebuilding through the Lanka Premier League.

The West Indies Cricket Board ($15 million) leans on the Caribbean Premier League and ICC funding, and New Zealand Cricket ($9 million) rounds out the list, running a tight ship through broadcast rights, sponsorships and ICC revenue distribution.

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