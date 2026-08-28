BCCI is world's richest cricket board with $2.2 billion; check top 10 boards by net worth

The BCCI is by far the richest cricket board in the world, with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion, according to a CricHeroes blog analysis. Its financial dominance reflects the growing importance of the IPL, media rights, sponsorships and India’s massive cricket audience, with Cricket Australia, the ECB and other boards trailing by a wide margin. The rankings offer a snapshot of how money, franchise leagues and commercial deals are increasingly shaping the global cricket economy.
The gap between the BCCI and everyone else remains wide, driven by India's unmatched cricket market, the IPL, and a series of profitable media deals. The rankings underline how franchise leagues and media rights now shape the financial fortunes of cricket boards worldwide.
|Rank
|Cricket Board
|Country
|Est. Net Worth (USD)
|Est. Net Worth (INR)
|1
|BCCI
|India
|$2.2 billion
|₹18,760 crore
|2
|Cricket Australia
|Australia
|$79 million
|₹674 crore
|3
|ECB
|United Kingdom
|$59 million
|₹503 crore
|4
|PCB
|Pakistan
|$55 million
|₹469 crore
|5
|BCB
|Bangladesh
|$51 million
|₹435 crore
|6
|Cricket South Africa
|South Africa
|$47 million
|₹401 crore
|7
|Zimbabwe Cricket
|Zimbabwe
|$38 million
|₹324 crore
|8
|Sri Lanka Cricket
|Sri Lanka
|$20 million
|₹171 crore
|9
|West Indies Cricket Board
|West Indies
|$15 million
|₹128 crore
|10
|New Zealand Cricket
|New Zealand
|$9 million
|₹77 crore