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BCCI is world's richest cricket board with $2.2 billion; check top 10 boards by net worth

BCCI is world's richest cricket board with $2.2 billion; check top 10 boards by net worth

The rankings underline how franchise leagues and media rights now shape the financial fortunes of cricket boards worldwide.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 28, 2026 8:12 PM IST
BCCI is world's richest cricket board with $2.2 billion; check top 10 boards by net worthTop 10 richest cricket boards in the world

The BCCI is by far the richest cricket board in the world, with an estimated net worth of $2.2 billion, according to a CricHeroes blog analysis. Its financial dominance reflects the growing importance of the IPL, media rights, sponsorships and India’s massive cricket audience, with Cricket Australia, the ECB and other boards trailing by a wide margin. The rankings offer a snapshot of how money, franchise leagues and commercial deals are increasingly shaping the global cricket economy.

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The gap between the BCCI and everyone else remains wide, driven by India's unmatched cricket market, the IPL, and a series of profitable media deals. The rankings underline how franchise leagues and media rights now shape the financial fortunes of cricket boards worldwide.

Rank Cricket Board Country Est. Net Worth (USD) Est. Net Worth (INR)
1 BCCI India $2.2 billion ₹18,760 crore
2 Cricket Australia Australia $79 million ₹674 crore
3 ECB United Kingdom $59 million ₹503 crore
4 PCB Pakistan $55 million ₹469 crore
5 BCB Bangladesh $51 million ₹435 crore
6 Cricket South Africa South Africa $47 million ₹401 crore
7 Zimbabwe Cricket Zimbabwe $38 million ₹324 crore
8 Sri Lanka Cricket Sri Lanka $20 million ₹171 crore
9 West Indies Cricket Board West Indies $15 million ₹128 crore
10 New Zealand Cricket New Zealand $9 million ₹77 crore

BCCI leads by a wide margin

The BCCI's financial muscle rests on the sheer size of the Indian cricket market. Cricket is the most-watched sport in the country, and brands pay a premium to reach Indian fans. The Indian Premier League alone contributes a huge share of revenue, with its media rights sold for over $6.2 billion (about ₹ 59,200 crore).

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Additional income flows in from Team India sponsorships, ticket sales and merchandising, digital deals with platforms such as JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, and ICC revenue shares. The board has also kept operations lean while investing in stadium upgrades, youth academies and player contracts.

Australia and England round out the top three

Cricket Australia ranks second with an estimated net worth of $79 million, backed by the Big Bash League and long-standing broadcast deals with Fox Sports and Channel Seven. Its profitable Seven/Foxtel broadcast arrangement runs until 2031, with national tours and sponsorships from brands like Alinta Energy and KFC adding to revenue.

The England and Wales Cricket Board follows at $59 million. Its income comes from Sky Sports and BBC broadcast rights, major sponsorships including Cinch and Castore, and ticket sales for Ashes and domestic games. The Hundred and T20 Blast have become steady earners, though the ECB posted £51 (about ₹ 6,606 crore) million losses in 2023.

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ALSO READ: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: Brett Lee reveals what made India’s cricket icons so difficult to beat

Pakistan and Bangladesh strengthen their positions

The Pakistan Cricket Board has climbed the rankings with $ 55 million on the back of the Pakistan Super League, which brings in sponsorship money, broadcasting rights and ticket sales. Revenue also comes from broadcast deals, title sponsorships such as HBL, and ICC grants.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board holds a strong spot at $ 51 million, driven by the Bangladesh Premier League, ICC funding, local sponsor partnerships and growing domestic viewership.

Smaller boards lean on franchise leagues and ICC support

Cricket South Africa is making a comeback at $47 million, helped by the SA20 League's broadcast partnership with Viacom18.

Zimbabwe Cricket ($38 million) remains heavily reliant on ICC grants amid persistent liquidity issues, while Sri Lanka Cricket ($20 million) is rebuilding through the Lanka Premier League.

The West Indies Cricket Board ($15 million) leans on the Caribbean Premier League and ICC funding, and New Zealand Cricket ($9 million) rounds out the list, running a tight ship through broadcast rights, sponsorships and ICC revenue distribution.

ALSO READ: From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: How the world’s richest cricketers built their wealth in 2026?

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Published on: Aug 28, 2026 8:12 PM IST
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