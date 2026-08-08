From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: How the world’s richest cricketers built their wealth in 2026?

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1. Sachin Tendulkar — $170 million

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the richest cricketer in the world, with an estimated net worth of around $170 million, or approximately ₹1,627 crore at the current conversion rates.

Tendulkar’s wealth comes from his long international career, high-value endorsement deals, investments and business interests. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2013, he has continued to remain one of India’s most recognisable sports personalities and has benefited from commercial partnerships and cricket-related ventures.

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2. MS Dhoni — $127 million

Former India captain MS Dhoni is placed second, with an estimated net worth of approximately $127 million, equivalent to around ₹1,215 crore.

Dhoni’s earnings have come from his IPL career, endorsement portfolio, real estate holdings and investments in sports, technology, fitness, startups and consumer businesses. His long association with the Chennai Super Kings and his continuing popularity among Indian sports fans have strengthened his commercial value.

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3. Virat Kohli — $125 million

Virat Kohli ranks third with an estimated net worth of around $125 million, or approximately ₹1,196 crore. Some reports place his wealth slightly higher, in the $126–127 million range, which means the gap between Kohli and Dhoni is relatively small.

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Kohli’s income is driven by his IPL contract, national-team earnings, global endorsements and business ventures. His commercial portfolio has included brands such as Puma, MRF, Audi, Tissot and several consumer companies. He has also invested in lifestyle, fitness, fashion and restaurant businesses, including the Wrogn and One8 brands.

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4. Ricky Ponting — $70 million

Australia’s former captain Ricky Ponting is estimated to have a net worth of about $70 million, or nearly ₹670 crore using the exchange rate applied here.

Ponting’s wealth was initially built through his international playing career and endorsement deals. After retirement, he expanded his income through commentary, coaching, media appearances and cricket consultancy. His association with the Indian Premier League has also added to his post-playing career earnings.

5. Brian Lara — $60 million

West Indies great Brian Lara completes the top five with an estimated net worth of approximately $60 million, equivalent to about ₹574 crore.

Lara’s fortune has been generated through his international cricket career, endorsements, commentary and business activities. The former West Indies captain has remained a prominent global cricket ambassador after retirement, particularly through media work and commercial appearances.

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Lara continues to be one of the most recognised names in world cricket. His records, including his historic 400 not out in Test cricket, have helped preserve his global profile and endorsement value long after his retirement.

($1 = ₹95.24 at the time of writing this story)

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