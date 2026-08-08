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From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: How the world’s richest cricketers built their wealth in 2026?

From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: How the world’s richest cricketers built their wealth in 2026?

The list includes retired and active cricketers whose fortunes have been built not only through cricket salaries and match fees but also through endorsements, investments, businesses and media work.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Aug 8, 2026 8:00 AM IST
From Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli: How the world’s richest cricketers built their wealth in 2026?TOP 5 WEALTHIEST CRICKETERS

From record-breaking careers on the field to high-paying brand deals and businesses outside cricket, India’s cricketing icons dominate the latest list of the world’s wealthiest cricketers, according to the latest 2026 net-worth estimates. The list includes retired and active cricketers whose fortunes have been built not only through cricket salaries and match fees but also through endorsements, investments, businesses and media work.

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The rankings below should therefore be treated as estimated wealth figures, rather than officially verified financial statements. The US-dollar figures are used as the primary reference. Rankings can vary depending on how private investments, properties, taxes and business valuations are calculated. Let’s take a look at the top five richest cricketers and find out how they built their wealth:

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1. Sachin Tendulkar — $170 million

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as the richest cricketer in the world, with an estimated net worth of around $170 million, or approximately ₹1,627 crore at the current conversion rates.

Tendulkar’s wealth comes from his long international career, high-value endorsement deals, investments and business interests. Even after retiring from international cricket in 2013, he has continued to remain one of India’s most recognisable sports personalities and has benefited from commercial partnerships and cricket-related ventures.

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2. MS Dhoni — $127 million

Former India captain MS Dhoni is placed second, with an estimated net worth of approximately $127 million, equivalent to around ₹1,215 crore.

Dhoni’s earnings have come from his IPL career, endorsement portfolio, real estate holdings and investments in sports, technology, fitness, startups and consumer businesses. His long association with the Chennai Super Kings and his continuing popularity among Indian sports fans have strengthened his commercial value.

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3. Virat Kohli — $125 million

Virat Kohli ranks third with an estimated net worth of around $125 million, or approximately ₹1,196 crore. Some reports place his wealth slightly higher, in the $126–127 million range, which means the gap between Kohli and Dhoni is relatively small.

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Kohli’s income is driven by his IPL contract, national-team earnings, global endorsements and business ventures. His commercial portfolio has included brands such as Puma, MRF, Audi, Tissot and several consumer companies. He has also invested in lifestyle, fitness, fashion and restaurant businesses, including the Wrogn and One8 brands.

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4. Ricky Ponting — $70 million

Australia’s former captain Ricky Ponting is estimated to have a net worth of about $70 million, or nearly ₹670 crore using the exchange rate applied here.

Ponting’s wealth was initially built through his international playing career and endorsement deals. After retirement, he expanded his income through commentary, coaching, media appearances and cricket consultancy. His association with the Indian Premier League has also added to his post-playing career earnings.

5. Brian Lara — $60 million

West Indies great Brian Lara completes the top five with an estimated net worth of approximately $60 million, equivalent to about ₹574 crore.

Lara’s fortune has been generated through his international cricket career, endorsements, commentary and business activities. The former West Indies captain has remained a prominent global cricket ambassador after retirement, particularly through media work and commercial appearances.

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Lara continues to be one of the most recognised names in world cricket. His records, including his historic 400 not out in Test cricket, have helped preserve his global profile and endorsement value long after his retirement.

($1 = ₹95.24 at the time of writing this story)

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 8, 2026 8:00 AM IST
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