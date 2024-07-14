BCCI to provide Rs 1 crore for Anshuman Gaekwad's cancer treatment

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah has made a heartwarming gesture by assisting former India player and head coach Anshuman Gaekwad. Shah instructed the cricket board to release Rs 1 crore to support Gaekwad, who is suffering from blood cancer.

Gaekwad played 40 Tests and 15 ODIs for India. The former right-handed batter made his Test debut against the West Indies in December 1974. He scored 1985 runs in Test cricket at an average of 30.07, including 2 centuries and 10 half-centuries. He hit 201 against Pakistan at Jalandhar in 1982-83.

Besides directing financial assistance, Shah also contacted Gaekwad's family to assess the situation and ensure assistance, news agency ANI reported on Sunday.

"BCCI Secretary Jay Shah instructed BCCI to release Rs 1 crore with immediate effect to provide financial assistance to India’s veteran cricketer Anshuman Gaekwad, who is battling cancer. Shah also spoke to Gaekwad's family and took stock of the situation and provided assistance: BCCI Apex Council," the agency said.

Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar are leading a fund-raising effort for Gaekwad. The 1983 World Cup-winning team, including players like Mohinder Amarnath and Ravi Shastri, has decided to contribute three months of their BCCI pension, totaling around Rs 50 lakh, to support Gaekwad’s treatment.